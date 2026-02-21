Saturday's Serie A predictions and previews including Juventus vs. Como, Lecce vs. Inter Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Feb 2026 00:10

There are three Serie A matches on Saturday, with the highlight fixture seeing Juventus host Como at the Allianz Stadium.

Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Lecce will host title favourites Inter Milan, and mid-table Lazio travel to Cagliari.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's Serie A games.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

One place apart in the Serie A standings, top-four contenders Juventus and Como will clash in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

Fallen giants Juve lead their ambitious visitors by four points, but they are on the verge of an early European exit after a disastrous midweek trip to Turkey.

We say: Juventus 2-2 Como

Downcast by recent defeats - and missing several key men - Juventus may struggle to keep Como at bay, so a draw would be acceptable in the circumstances.

Still unbeaten at home, Juve were initially solid under Spalletti, but they have just leaked 13 goals in four games; meanwhile, their visitors are starting to drop points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Juventus vs. Como, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Jonathan Moscrop Sportimage

Following a significant setback to their European dreams, Inter Milan must return to Serie A duty on Saturday, when they visit Lecce at Stadio Via del Mare.

Inter were humbled by Bodo/Glimt in midweek, but they are still Scudetto favourites after posting six straight wins in Italy’s top flight.

We say: Lecce 0-2 Inter Milan

Although scarred by events in midweek, Inter will surely resume normal service in Serie A.

After enjoying rare back-to-back wins, Lecce's luck may run out when the league leaders come to town.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lecce vs. Inter, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / IPA Sport

Much closer in Serie A than either side would expect, Cagliari and Lazio will clash in Sardinia on Saturday evening.

The hosts only trail their capital-city visitors by five points, and they will now aim to beat the Biancocelesti for the first time in 12 years.

We say: Cagliari 1-1 Lazio

Neither team is particularly prolific, so it could be a low-scoring contest in Sardinia.

While Lazio are enjoying their travels more than playing at a near-empty Olimpico, hosts Cagliari can eke out a precious point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Cagliari vs. Lazio, including team news and predicted lineups