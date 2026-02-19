Preview: Juventus vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 19 Feb 2026 12:20 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 12:30

One place apart in the Serie A standings, top-four contenders Juventus and Como will clash in Turin on Saturday afternoon.

Fallen giants Juve lead their ambitious visitors by four points, but they are on the verge of an early European exit after a disastrous midweek trip to Turkey.

Match preview

With several Italian clubs struggling in Europe - Juventus among them - there will probably be just four Champions League places on offer this season, due to a declining UEFA coefficient.

Juve made their life much tougher in two respects on Tuesday, as a 5-2 hammering by Galatasaray also leaves them with a mountain to climb in their Champions League knockout-phase playoff.

The first leg in Istanbul was going well until half time, with Teun Koopmeiners bagging a brace to put the Bianconeri 2-1 up, but they crumbled under intense pressure during a one-sided second half.

Substitute Juan Cabal capped a calamitous performance when he was sent off, and Napoli loanee Noa Lang helped himself to two goals as Gala sprinted towards the final whistle.

That brought more disappointment for Juventus, who had previously gone five games unbeaten in Europe since Luciano Spalletti's November arrival, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Just days earlier, they came away empty-handed from yet another classic Derby d’Italia, suffering a late 3-2 defeat to old foes Inter Milan at San Siro.

Despite fighting back after going down to 10 men - with Pierre Kalulu being controversially dismissed - the Bianconeri were still beaten, denting their pursuit of a place in Serie A’s final top four.

Still, sitting just one point below fourth-placed Roma - who they visit next week - Juve are undefeated on home turf this season, last losing a league game in Turin nearly 12 months ago.

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

Como’s sole away win over Juventus dates back to 1951, but they were 2-0 winners when the clubs met at Stadio Sinigaglia in October, sparking belief that the Biancoblu could challenge for Europe.

Less than two years since they emerged from Serie B, the big spenders are already vying for a top-four finish, while they are also in contention for a first Coppa Italia after setting up a semi-final tie against Inter.

However, Cesc Fabregas and co are currently on their longest winless run of the Serie A season, following a goalless draw against 10-man Atalanta, a shock loss to relegation-threatened Fiorentina, and Wednesday’s stalemate with AC Milan.

Once set to take place in Australia - due to San Siro hosting the Winter Olympics opening ceremony - Como only had to travel across Lombardy to tackle their Rossoneri rivals, who had won 3-1 at the Sinigaglia in January.

Bad blood from that clash lingered between Fabregas and Milan boss Max Allegri - the latter of whom was sent off again - as Como capitalised on a rare Mike Maignan error to score through Nico Paz, before their hosts pulled level midway through the second half.

Nevertheless, that was the Lariani's 19th away point of the campaign, while they have lost just three games on the road - and none this calendar year.

With a resurgent Atalanta also in the mix, they need to continue such form by beating Juventus in Turin; otherwise any Champions League dreams would start to fade.

Juventus Serie A form:

W L W W D L

Juventus form (all competitions):

D W L D L L

Como Serie A form:

L W W D L D

Como form (all competitions):

W W D W L D

Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

After limping out of Tuesday’s defeat with a thigh injury, Juve’s defensive rock Bremer could be sidelined; meanwhile, Kalulu must serve a ban, and his deputy Emil Holm is also unavailable.

Changes will therefore be required at the back, while it remains to be seen if Spalletti's first-choice striker Jonathan David can overcome a groin problem: like fellow forwards Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik - both long-term absentees - he missed the trip to Turkey.

Should David fail to recover, either utility man Weston McKennie or little-used Lois Openda would start as the Bianconeri’s lone frontman, supported by Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz and Como star Paz both feature in Serie A’s top five for attempted shots, but the latter must miss Saturday’s game due to suspension.

Paz started as a false nine against Milan, but either Tasos Douvikas or ex-Juventus striker Alvaro Morata may now lead the line.

Fabregas switched to a back three in midweek, but that could change at the Allianz Stadium, where only Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga will miss out due to injury.

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Di Gregorio; Gatti, Kelly, Koopmeiners; Cambiaso, Locatelli, Thuram, Cabal; Conceicao, Yildiz; McKennie

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Baturina, Rodriguez; Douvikas

We say: Juventus 2-2 Como

Downcast by recent defeats - and missing several key men - Juventus may struggle to keep Como at bay, so a draw would be acceptable in the circumstances.

Still unbeaten at home, Juve were initially solid under Spalletti, but they have just leaked 13 goals in four games; meanwhile, their visitors are starting to drop points.

