Man United transfer news: 28-year-old's demands 'rejected' as Man City, Liverpool await potential boost

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 08:49

Manchester United have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Roma defender Zeki Celik, whose latest contract demands have been rejected by the Giallorossi.

Late last year, it was reported that the Red Devils were one of a few clubs keeping a close eye on the Turkey international, who is now in the last six months of his deal with Roma.

Celik can therefore hold talks over a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer, and the 28-year-old is understood to be a man in demand.

Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool were also understood to have made enquiries for Celik, who has been a key player for Roma this season with one goal and four assists from 30 matches.

The former Lille defender - who won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title with Les Dogues - is on the lower end of the Roma pay scale, pocketing just over £42,000 a week at Stadio Olimpico - around £2.2m per year - according to Capology.

Man Utd, Chelsea receive Zeki Celik transfer 'boost'

© Imago / Insidefoto

A report from Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Celik initially wanted Roma to increase his salary to £2.4m per year, but the Italian giants rejected his request, and there has been no breakthrough in contract talks as a result.

The experienced defender is therefore increasingly likely to leave on a free transfer when the campaign concludes, but his wage demands are now 'well above' his previous £2.4m target.

Nevertheless, Big Six Premier League clubs would have little difficulty bowing to the defender's demands, but they are now also facing competition from two more Italian giants.

Juventus and Inter Milan are also understood to have taken a liking to Celik, who boasts a total of two goals and 10 assists in 136 appearances for Roma since his £6.4m arrival from Lille in 2022.

Why Man City, Liverpool could still benefit from Zeki Celik snub

© Imago

If Inter or Juventus can persuade Celik to snub the Premier League, all may not be lost for two of the Turk's reported admirers in Man City and Liverpool.

Inter have excelled with Denzel Dumfries bombing up and down the right-hand side, but Celik's potential arrival at San Siro may open the door for the Liverpool-linked Dutchman to depart.

Arne Slot is thought to be keen on signing his compatriot for the Reds, who are currently navigating a right-back crisis with Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley both out injured.

Meanwhile, Juventus winning the race for Celik could have ramifications for Andrea Cambiaso, the versatile Italian who has operated on both the right and left-hand side for the Old Lady in 2025-26.

Man City were heavily linked with Cambiaso last year, and the Sky Blues could reignite their pursuit of the 25-year-old if Celik swaps Rome for Turin.