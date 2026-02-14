Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils will 'attempt' to offload Andre Onana as another shot-stopper faces 'uncertain' Old Trafford future

By Ben Sully | 14 Feb 2026 13:39 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 13:40

Manchester United have reportedly decided to offload goalkeeper Andre Onana in the summer transfer window.

Onana spent two seasons as Man United's first-choice goalkeeper after joining the club from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

However, a number of high-profile errors persuaded the Red Devils to delve into the transfer market to sign a new shot-stopper.

As a result, Lammens arrived from Royal Antwerp last summer, and Onana was sent out on loan to Trabzonspor in Turkey.

The Cameroon international has conceded 22 goals and recorded four clean sheets in 17 Turkish Super Lig matches during his loan spell.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Man Utd keen to offload Onana

As it stands, Onana will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season, with his current deal set to run until the summer of 2028.

However, according to The Sun, Man United have no plans to bring the 29-year-old back into the first-team fold.

The Red Devils will make an attempt to offload him in the summer transfer window, with the club likely to push for a permanent exit rather than another loan move.

It is unclear whether Trabzonspor will try to sign Onana on a permanent deal, or whether the goalkeeper will look elsewhere for a new challenge for the 2026-27 season.

© Imago

Bayindir could follow Onana out of Old Trafford

In addition to Onana, there is also a possibility that Lammens's current understudy, Altay Bayindir, could leave the club at the end of the season.

The Turkey international has not played since September and will surely be keen to search for a regular game time elsewhere.

From Man United's perspective, they may look to sell or loan Bayindir and bring Radek Vitek into the first-team squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Vitek has largely impressed during his loan spell with Bristol City, where he has recorded nine shutouts in 26 Championship appearances.