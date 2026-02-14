Man United transfer news: Inter Milan, Juventus stars to be 'scouted' during Derby D'Italia

By Darren Plant | 14 Feb 2026 10:01

Manchester United have reportedly decided to send scouts to watch Saturday's fixture between Inter Milan and Juventus.

Red Devils representatives will allegedly be in attendance to assess the capabilities of Federico Dimarco and Pierre Kalulu.

Despite the current focus being on securing a return to the Champions League, United chiefs are also making plans for the 2026 summer transfer window.

A recent report has indicated that they have received a major boost in the race for one of their alleged targets for central-midfield.

Nevertheless, there remains the possibility that at least one fresh face will arrive to strengthen the backline.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Man United to send scouts to Inter, Juventus game

According to Tuttosport, United are taking a strong interest in the Serie A fixture between Inter and Juventus at San Siro.

Dimarco and Kalulu are both highly likely to start the game having impressed for their respective clubs during 2025-26.

There is an argument that Dimarco is Serie A's current player of the season, a consequence of the left-sided defender contributing five goals and 11 assists from 22 appearances.

That has helped Inter establish a five-point lead at the top of the Serie A table, 12 points ahead of fourth-placed Juventus.

However, Kalulu has started all 24 matches in a defence that has conceded just 20 goals.

© Imago

Do Man United have realistic chance of signing either player?

With Kalulu on a contract until 2029, it is clear that Juventus would play hardball when it comes to the asking price of the France international.

On the flip side, failure to qualify for the Champions League may force the hand of the Italian giants if a major offer arrives.

United could have more chance of signing Dimarco, who is 28-years-old and has less than 18 months remaining on his Inter deal.

That said, Inter officials are said to be ready to offer the Italy international a massive pay-rise in an attempt to fend off interest from elsewhere.