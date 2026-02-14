Arsenal injury news: Concerning Martin Odegaard video emerges amid North London derby fear

By Ben Knapton | 14 Feb 2026 11:22 , Last updated: 14 Feb 2026 11:22

A concerning video has emerged of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard limping away from the stadium following Thursday's 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League.

The Gunners let a potentially precious two points slip in the title race against the Bees, who fell behind to a Noni Madueke header before levelling matters through Keane Lewis-Potter in the second half.

Mikel Arteta's men therefore only hold a four-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and injury was added to insult for the leaders at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the process of trying to stop Lewis-Potter from nodding home the leveller, captain Odegaard - who came on for Eberechi Eze at half time after recovering from a knock - took a whack to the knee and received treatment for a few minutes.

Arteta's captain was able to see out the match, but reports then claimed that he was seen walking gingerly through the mixed zone as he made his way to the team bus.

A video has now been posted on X showing the extent of Odegaard's limp, and the Norwegian was clearly moving uncomfortably on his left leg as he trudged out of the ground with his head bowed.

Martin Ødegaard was seen limping heavily after the game against Brentford. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious for the Norwegian. ? pic.twitter.com/xPI7dRygRt — afcnewsroom (@afcnewsroom) February 14, 2026

Odegaard's status for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Wigan Athletic is unclear, but it would be a shock to see the former Real Madrid starlet involved in the showdown with the League One strugglers.

Whether Odegaard will be a doubt for the North London derby with Tottenham Hotspur next weekend remains to be seen, but he has already suffered four separate injuries during a stop-start 2025-26 campaign.

At the start of the season, the 27-year-old memorably became the first player to be substituted in the first half of three consecutive Premier League home games, having sustained two separate shoulder problems and a knee issue.

Odegaard also missed games against Sunderland and Chelsea earlier in February owing to his recent muscular issue, and he has scored just one goal in 26 matches this season, in addition to providing six assists.

Two surprise alternatives to Martin Odegaard for Arsenal

This time last year, Arsenal had no strikers - fast-forward 12 months, and Arteta is now down to the bare bones for playmakers, having also lost Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino in recent weeks.

Havertz should not be sidelined for more than a month with his muscular problem, but Merino could sit out the rest of the season - and the World Cup - after his foot operation - and Max Dowman is also a couple of weeks away from a full recovery from his ankle issue.

Furthermore, with Ethan Nwaneri plying his trade on loan at Marseille - a decision that has now backfired on Arteta - Eberechi Eze is the only fit and healthy attacking midfielder in the Gunners' ranks at the moment.

The ex-Crystal Palace playmaker is certain to start against Wigan in the FA Cup, but he was taken off for Odegaard at half time against Brentford, having failed to influence the game - a common theme since his summer move.

Alternatively, Arteta could deploy Leandro Trossard or Bukayo Saka in an advanced central role thanks to the presence of Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli, but now must be Eze's time to shine.