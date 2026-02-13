Man Utd transfer news: Tyrell Malacia 'wanted' by Premier League rivals this summer

By Carter White | 13 Feb 2026 11:44

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia has reportedly gathered interest from Sunderland and Leeds United.

The 26-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at the beginning of the campaign at Old Trafford.

Malacia was fully expected to secure a switch to Turkey over the course of the winter transfer window, yet a move never materialised.

It is said that Patrick Dorgu's hamstring injury left Man Utd chiefs worried about their lack of options at left-back.

As a result, Malacia remains at the Theatre of Dreams, making the bench for the Red Devils' 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Tuesday night.

Man Utd's Malacia wanted by Sunderland, Leeds?

According to SportsBoom, a pair of Premier League clubs are keen on securing the signature of Man Utd's Malacia.

The report claims that both Sunderland and Leeds are monitoring the situation of the Dutchman at the Theatre of Dreams.

It is understood that Malacia will depart Old Trafford at the expiration of his current deal on June 30.

As a result, the left-back will be available for a free transfer - an enticing prospect for the likes of Sunderland and Leeds.

As well as the Premier League pair, there are supposedly clubs across Europe interested in Malacia.

Malacia needs minutes

Since making the high-profile move from Feyenoord to Man Utd during the summer of 2022, Malacia has made just 48 first-team appearances.

The Netherlands star has been hindered massively by a pair of serious knee injuries during this time at Old Trafford.

With Sunderland and Leeds considering swoops for his signature, Malacia could be set for a fresh start elsewhere in the Premier League.