Raheem Sterling 'wanted by Premier League club' prior to Feyenoord confirmation

By Carter White | 13 Feb 2026 12:02

Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing Raheem Sterling before his recent switch abroad.

The Whites were linked to the 31-year-old ahead of the winter trading point, alongside FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.

Sterling suffered a nasty end to his time at Chelsea this term, failing to make an appearance for the Blues in 2025-26.

The former England international was placed in Enzo Maresca's 'bomb squad' at Stamford Bridge at the beginning of the term.

Overall, Sterling made 81 appearances for Chelsea across two years, finding the net on 19 occasions.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leeds wanted Sterling in January?

According to The Sun, a host of Premier League clubs were exploring a move for Sterling over the winter transfer window.

With the attacker seeing his Chelsea contract terminated, he was free to join a new employer on a free transfer.

It is understood that Leeds considered a move for Sterling, holding discussions with the player and his representatives.

However, the report claims that Everton were the Premier League outfit closest to securing the services of the four-time English champion.

There was also supposedly vultures circling in Italy, with Juventus and Napoli considering a deal for Sterling.

© Iconsport / Iconsport

Where has Sterling landed?

To the surprise of many, Sterling has sealed a short-term move to Feyenoord until the end of the campaign.

It is stated that head coach Robin van Persie did a lot of heavy lifting to convince the Englishman of the Dutch project.

Feyenoord are already out of continental competition, finishing 29th place in the League Phase of the Europa League last month.