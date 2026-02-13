Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup clash

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 11:37 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 11:39

Macclesfield FC will be aiming to claim a second Premier League scalp in this season's FA Cup when they welcome Brentford to Moss Rose on Monday night.

The National League North outfit shocked Crystal Palace in the third round, while Brentford navigated their way past Sheffield Wednesday in the competition last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford kick off?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 7.30pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford?

Macclesfield FC will welcome Brentford to their home stadium, Moss Rose.

It is a 4G artificial turf surface, meaning that the match will go ahead despite the ongoing bad weather in England, which continues to lead to postponements.

How to watch Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The FA Cup clash will be broadcast live in the UK on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford: What's the story?

Macclesfield FC produced one of the biggest shocks in FA Cup history in the third round, somehow managing to record a 2-1 victory over the holders Palace.

At the time, the hosts, who play in National League North, were ranked 117 places below their Premier League opponents, making it the biggest upset in the history of the tournament in terms of league places, and it was a famous, famous result for the club.

John Rooney's side will now be looking to claim another Premier League scalp in the shape of Brentford in order to reach the fifth round of the competition.

Brentford have never been past the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, last reaching the final eight in 1988-89, but they are potential dark horses for the trophy this term, with the Bees enjoying an excellent campaign in the Premier League.