Preview: Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

FA Cup holders Crystal Palace travel to the Leasing.com Stadium to face non-league Macclesfield FC in a fascinating third-round tie on Saturday lunchtime.

This is the first meeting between the FA Cup holders and a non-league side since the 2004-05 campaign when Manchester United required a replay to eliminate Exeter City in the third round.

Match preview

Almost six years after suffering liquidated and being expelled from the National League due to debts in excess of £500,000, Macclesfield FC are now competing in the first round proper of the FA Cup for just the second time, having previously reached the fourth round under their former identity as Macclesfield Town in 2013, losing to eventual winners Wigan Athletic.

One of only two sixth-tier teams to reach the first round of this season’s FA Cup along with Weston-Super-Mare, Macclesfield are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, as they sit 14th in the National League North, with a 2-1 victory over Ratcliffe on Wednesday moving them 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

The Silkmen are managed by 35-year-old John Rooney - the younger brother of Wayne Rooney - who succeeded Robbie Savage in the summer after the club secured promotion as champions of the Northern Premier League last season, notching up an impressive 109 points.

This term, Macclesfield kick-started their FA Cup journey with a 3-0 win over ninth-tier side Atherton Laburnum Rovers in the second qualifying round, before beating Nantwich Town, Stamford and AFC Totton all on home soil. A third-round spot was then secured with a 3-1 extra-time win at Slough Town a month ago.

Saturday’s game is not only an opportunity for the Silkmen to test their mettle against Premier League opposition, but also a moment to celebrate the life of Ethan McLeod, a bright young footballer who tragically lost his life at the age of just 21 shortly before Christmas and played a key role in helping the club reach this stage of England’s most prestigious cup competition.

© Imago

Crystal Palace are preparing for their first game in the FA Cup since memorably beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season’s final at Wembley Stadium to lift the first major trophy in their 120-year history as a professional club.

Oliver Glasner’s men, who subsequently qualified for Europe for the very first time, sit 13th in the Premier League this term after winning, drawing and losing seven games each, most recently sharing the spoils with title hopefuls Aston Villa in a goalless stalemate at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ strong early-season form has since evaporated, as they have failed to win any of their last eight matches in all competitions (D3 L5). They now head into Saturday’s clash with Macclesfield seeking to avoid becoming the first FA Cup holders to be knocked out by a non-league side since Wolves were beaten by none other than Crystal Palace in 1908-09.

Palace’s last FA Cup tie against a non-league team was in the 2014-15 campaign when they beat Dover Athletic 4-0 in the third round. In fact, they have prevailed in their last six ties in the competition against non-league opposition since suffering a 3-1 loss to Yeovil Town in 1963-64.

The Eagles can also take comfort from the fact that 12 of the last 13 FA Cup holders have progressed from the third round, with Arsenal the exception in 2017-18 when they were beaten 4-2 by Nottingham Forest.

Macclesfield FA Cup form:

W W W W W

Macclesfield form (all competitions):

D W W L L W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

W W D L D D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Macclesfield are still having to cope without full-back Brandon Lee, who sustained a serious leg injury in the previous round against Slough last month.

Former Man United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made his Macclesfield debut as a substitute in midweek and the 28-year-old could be handed his first start for the club on Saturday. The same can be said for midfielder and fellow new recruit Mikey Stone, who recently joined from Altrincham.

Lewis Fensome, Justin Johnson and Danny Whitehead will all be hoping to force their way back into the first XI after beginning as substitutes last time out, while Danny Elliott - who scored a hat-trick in the first-round win over AFC Totton - has netted a team-high 15 goals this season and is set to lead the line.

As for Crystal Palace, Daniel Munoz, Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad (all knee), Eddie Nketiah, Daichi Kamada (both thigh), Rio Cardines (muscle) and Caleb Kporha (back) all remain sidelined with injuries, while Ismaila Sarr is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Senegal.

Glasner is expected to freshen up his side, with Chris Richards, Jaydee Canvot and George King all in contention to start in the back three ahead of goalkeeper Walter Benitez, as 17-year-old Dean Benamar and Borna Sosa operate as wing-backs.

Kaden Rodney could partner Justin Devenny in centre-midfield, while Christantus Uche may be supported in attack by Joel Drakes-Thomas and either Benjamin Casey or January signing Brennan Johnson.

Macclesfield possible starting lineup:

Dearnley; Matheson, Heathcote, Menayese, Borthwick-Jackson, Lacey; Dawson, Duffy, Dos Santos; Buckley-Ricketts, Elliott

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Benitez; Canvot, Richards, King; Sosa, Devenny, Rodney, Benamar; Casey, Drakes-Thomas; Uche

We say: Macclesfield 0-3 Crystal Palace

Macclesfield boss Rooney is fully aware that his side are “massive underdogs”, but he was keen to point out at his pre-match press conference that there is always an “big upset” in every round of the FA Cup and he will be hoping that the football gods are on their side this weekend.

However, Crystal Palace can afford to make wholesale changes and still field a lineup that has the strength, technical ability and quality capable of easing to a comfortable victory in the third round.

