FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Macclesfield FC draw another Premier League team, Chelsea go to Rosenior's former club

By Darren Plant | 12 Jan 2026 18:54 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 19:00

Macclesfield FC's reward from dumping out holders Crystal Palace out of the FA Cup is a fourth-round tie against Brentford.

On Saturday afternoon, the National League North club pulled off the greatest giant-killing act that the competition has ever seen as they recorded a 2-1 win over the Eagles.

Manager John Rooney had wanted a Premier League team away from Moss Rose, but the lowest-ranked team left in the competition will instead face another London side in Brentford.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been drawn to face Wigan Athletic at the Emirates Stadium, while Manchester City will go up against either Salford City or Swindon Town at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Liam Rosenior will take Chelsea to face his former club Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

In the only confirmed all-Premier League tie, Aston Villa will play host to Newcastle United, while Liverpool will take on Brighton & Hove Albion if they can overcome Barnsley on Monday night.

League Two club Grimsby Town, who famously beat Manchester United in the EFL Cup earlier in the season, will host the Premier League's bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The ties will be played between Friday, February 13 and Monday, February 16.

© Imago / PPAUK

FA Cup fourth round draw in full

Liverpool or Barnsley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Stoke City vs. Fulham

Oxford United vs. Sunderland

Southampton vs. Leicester City

Wrexham vs. Ipswich Town

Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic

Hull City vs. Chelsea

Burton Albion vs. West Ham United

Burnley vs. Mansfield Town

Norwich City vs. West Bromwich Albion

Port Vale vs. Bristol City

Grimsby Town vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United

Manchester City vs. Salford City or Swindon

Macclesfield FC vs. Brentford

Birmingham City vs. Leeds United