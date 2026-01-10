Macclesfield 2-1 Crystal Palace: The biggest FA Cup shock ever as sixth-tier side deservedly dump out the holders

Non-league Macclesfield have pulled off the biggest FA Cup giant-killing of all time after deservedly beating holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday.
More to follow...
Non-league Macclesfield have pulled off the biggest FA Cup giant-killing of all time after deservedly beating holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Leasing.com Stadium on Saturday.
More to follow...
Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.Subscribe