Three attackers Man Utd could sign before January transfer deadline including two in-demand wonderkids

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 12:46 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 13:00

Manchester United will reportedly give serious consideration to bringing in a forward before the end of the January transfer window should Joshua Zirkzee leave the club.

Zirkzee's future remains the subject of much speculation, with Roma still believed to be interested, and a deal before the winter market closes is not being ruled out.

If Zirkzee, who is currently on the sidelines with a minor muscular problem, does indeed leave, then the 20-time English champions could enter the market for a replacement.

After all, Man United had been pushing to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth this month before Manchester City were able to get a deal done.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three potential forward signings for Man United to boost their squad before the January transfer window closes for business.

Mohamed Kader Meite (Rennes)

© Imago

Meite's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with the 18-year-old potentially leaving Rennes before the January transfer window closes for business.

The France Under-21s international has scored five goals and registered two assists in 32 appearances for Rennes in all competitions, including three goals and two assists in 17 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meite, who is 6ft 4in, is believed to be the subject of interest from Al-Hilal, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be keen.

However, according to journalist Santi Aouna, Man United are considering signing Meite as a replacement for Zirkzee.

There is an intense battle developing for the teenage talent, and it would be a statement of intent from the Red Devils if they could secure his signature.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Diomande is fast developing into one of the most in-demand attackers in world football, with the Ivory Coast international now believed to be on the radars of a number of leading clubs.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and registered six assists in 19 appearances for Leipzig this season, including six goals and five assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances.

Man United are far from the only club interested in the teenager, but the Red Devils are believed to be one of the leading contenders at this stage.

Diomande has a contract with Leipzig until June 2030, while Leipzig are thought to value him in the region of £87m, making a January deal incredibly unlikely but certainly not impossible.

© Imago / Colorsport

Mateta is pushing to leave Palace before the end of the January transfer window, and Man United have been previously credited with an interest in the 28-year-old.

The club's interest in Mateta was allegedly being driven by now former Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, but the France international is certainly an interesting option.

Mateta is a proven Premier League performer, scoring 46 times and registering nine assists in 153 appearances in the competition, while he has scored 56 goals and provided 13 assists in 186 appearances for Palace in all competitions.

Palace would allegedly sell for £40m this month, and an exit for Zirkzee would open up space in the squad to move for the experienced striker.

Man United would have been able to find £65m to sign Semenyo this month, so it does appear that the money is there for the right signing in January.