Man Utd transfer news: 'Major' Joshua Zirkzee update provided amid ongoing links with Roma

By Matt Law | 23 Jan 2026 07:43 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:03

Joshua Zirkzee could reportedly still leave Manchester United before the end of the January transfer window, with Roma joined in the race by a number of clubs.

The Netherlands international has found it difficult to make his mark for the 20-time English champions since arriving from Bologna in the summer of 2024, only managing nine goals and four assists in 65 appearances in all competitions.

It has been a difficult 2025-26 campaign for Zirkzee, with the attacker scoring just twice in 16 appearances for the Red Devils, in addition to contributing an assist.

The 24-year-old has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2029, with the option of a further year, but it is difficult to see a long-term future for the attacker in Manchester.

There have been suggestions that Ruben Amorim's departure as head coach had ended Zirkze's chances of leaving Old Trafford this month.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Zirkzee 'could' still leave Man Utd before January transfer window closes

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, there is still a chance that the Dutchman could switch clubs before the end of the January transfer window.

Plettenberg claims that Roma remain keen on Zirkzee, but a number of other clubs are also showing an interest, with a final decision expected "soon".

"AS Roma and several other clubs are still in the race for Joshua Zirkzee. Concrete enquiries for loan deals have been made. #MUFC A final decision is expected soon, as Zirkzee is also keen to gain clarity," Plettenberg posted on X.

"He has recently had minor knocks, but should be fully fit again by next week at the latest."

Zirkzee will once again be absent for Man United this weekend, with the Red Devils heading to the Emirates Stadium to tackle Arsenal.

© Imago / News Images

Would Man Utd sign a replacement for Zirkzee?

An exit for Zirkzee would mean that Man United are a player down in the final third of the field, but the Red Devils only have Premier League football to focus on for the remainder of the season, and head coach Michael Carrick has a number of options through the middle.

Indeed, Bryan Mbeumo started as the centre-forward against Manchester City last time out, excelling in that area, with Benjamin Sesko dropping to the bench despite scoring three times in his last two appearances for the club.

Matheus Cunha can also feature in that area, while Carrick also has Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount and Shea Lacey as forward options.

As a result, it is difficult to see where Zirkzee fits in, but a replacement for the Dutchman is unlikely to be needed this month, as the team are well-covered in the final third.