Tottenham Hotspur vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League match

By Carter White | 17 Mar 2026 14:03

Looking to overturn a three-goal deficit, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Atletico Madrid to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Spurs lost the first leg of this round-of-16 tie 5-2 in Madrid last week, meaning that the Premier League side have an uphill battle in attempting to reach the quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League contest.

What time does Tottenham vs. Atletico kick off?

The Champions League round-of-16 clash will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday night.

Where is Tottenham vs. Atletico being played?

Struggling Spurs will host Atletico Madrid at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

It will be a first-ever trip to the impressive arena for Atletico Madrid, who are in pole position to qualify for the quarter-finals.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Atletico in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 3.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any goals/major incidents will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Tottenham vs. Atletico: What's the story?

After earning a respectable point at Anfield against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, Tottenham will be looking to produce a historic Champions League comeback to upset Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

However, a disastrous opening 45 minutes in Madrid last week has given Spurs plenty of work in North London during the second leg, with the visitors currently 5-2 ahead on aggregate.

Diego Simeone's troops are in an excellent position to reach the last eight of the Champions League, with Newcastle United and Barcelona the possible opponents in the next stage.