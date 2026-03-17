Man Utd transfer news: European giants now 'stepping up' interest in £70m midfield target

By Lewis Blain | 17 Mar 2026 07:36

Manchester United are preparing for a crucial summer rebuild, with midfield reinforcements emerging as a top priority for the Red Devils' recruitment team.

After focusing heavily on attacking additions last year, attention is now expected to shift toward reshaping the engine room, particularly with several senior players nearing the end of their time at Old Trafford.

However, United could face strong competition for one of their key targets, with major European interest now beginning to intensify.

What is the latest on Man Utd interest in Elliot Anderson?

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man Utd are understood to be keen on signing Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson as part of their midfield overhaul this summer.

The England international has emerged as one of the club’s leading targets, with his energy, versatility and technical ability making him an attractive option for a side looking to refresh its midfield options.

Per the Daily Mail, he is thought to be one of around seven midfielders on their shortlist.

While no formal bid has yet been made, Anderson is expected to command a fee in the region of £70 million if Forest were to consider a sale, though they are under no pressure to let him leave.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson will be in demand this summer

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Interest in Anderson is growing rapidly, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich now understood to be 'stepping up' their pursuit of the former Newcastle United man.

The European heavyweights are thought to view Anderson as a player capable of adding dynamism and balance to their midfield, and their involvement could significantly complicate United’s hopes of securing a deal.

He is not the only midfielder attracting attention, with other targets such as Sandro Tonali also expected to be in high demand, highlighting just how competitive the market could become.

Elliot Anderson is an instant upgrade to the Man Utd engine room

© Imago

For United, Anderson would represent a clear upgrade in midfield, particularly given the confirmed departure of Casemiro.

At just 23, he offers the kind of mobility, intensity and forward-thinking play that has been lacking at times this season. His ability to carry the ball, press effectively and contribute in both defensive and attacking phases makes him well-suited to the demands of the Premier League, where he has proven experience.

With a major squad refresh on the horizon, bringing in younger, more dynamic midfielders will be essential. Anderson fits that profile perfectly, and if United can win the race for his signature, he could play a key role in shaping the club’s next era.

However, with Bayern ramping up their interest, it could be a tough battle to lure him to Old Trafford after all.