Manchester United have reportedly learned how much it will take to prise Elliot Anderson away from Nottingham Forest in 2026.

The Red Devils are believed to have identified the England international as one of their prime engine room targets for next summer after failing to bolster their midfield ranks in the transfer window just gone.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba was understood to have been the Red Devils' top target this summer, but they were not in a position to pay the Seagulls' nine-figure asking price for the former Lille man.

Prospective moves for Barcelona's Fermin Lopez or Atalanta BC's Ederson did not come to fruition either, although the club have at least kept Kobbie Mainoo on the books despite his desire to leave on loan.

However, the England international could push for a transfer again either in January or the summer if he continues to be overlooked by Ruben Amorim, and Real Madrid are rumoured to be plotting a sensational swoop.

Man United 'learn asking price' for Forest's Anderson

As well as Mainoo's possible departure, Casemiro turns 34 in February and is out of contract at the end of the season, although Man United can extend his terms by a further 12 months.

Regardless of whether Casemiro stays or goes, a new midfielder should be at the top of the Red Devils' agenda next summer, but Football Insider claims that Forest's Anderson will come with a £70m price tag.

The Tricky Trees paid £35.7m to sign the 22-year-old from Newcastle United last summer, but they would now be seeking nearly double that amount to let him go, if they are to entertain offers at all.

New Forest boss Ange Postecoglou is supposedly determined to keep hold of Anderson, and the player himself is also in no major rush to leave the City Ground, where his contract does not expire until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

Other unnamed clubs are also said to be keeping a close eye on the situation, but it would take a mammoth proposal for Forest to consider parting ways with the England international next year.

What would Anderson bring to the Man United midfield?

September's international break saw Anderson make his first two senior England appearances against Andorra and Serbia. and the 22-year-old was nothing short of a midfield maestro for Thomas Tuchel.

Across both games, Anderson ranked first in a number of statistical categories among England players, including passes into the final third (66), possession won (23) and duels won (14).

Furthermore, out of all midfielders in the big five European leagues over the past year, Elliott ranks in the top 1% for dribblers tackled per 90 (3.69) and in the top 3% for ball recoveries per 90 (6.88).

The ex-Newcastle man was powerless to prevent Forest falling to a 3-0 loss to Arsenal on Saturday, but there is no question that he would add a new dimension to the Man United midfield, if the Red Devils can pay the money.