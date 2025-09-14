Real Madrid reportedly monitor a Manchester United player, who could move to the Spanish giants if two conditions are met.





Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring a Manchester United midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

Although Los Blancos were active in the summer window, acquiring Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth, Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, Franco Mastantuono from River Plate and Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, the Spanish giants did not sign a midfielder.

That could change in the coming months, subject to two specific conditions that might allow such a move for the 36-time La Liga champions.

If those conditions are met, the Madrid giants, who are expected to welcome Jude Bellingham back into competitive action soon after shoulder surgery, will pursue another player from the Premier League.

Real Madrid’s reported ‘specific conditions’ to sign Manchester United player

According to Defensa Central via Fichajes, Real are interested in Kobbie Mainoo and could bring the out-of-favour United player to the Spanish capital in January.

However, the first of two conditions is a significant injury to one of Xabi Alonso's midfielders, which would prompt a market response, and the second is the departure of Dani Ceballos, whose proposed move to Marseille fell through in the summer.

Ceballos could still leave in January if a convincing offer is received, leaving the door open for a departure in the coming months and potentially paving the way for a Mainoo transfer.

The 20-year-old made his breakthrough under Erik ten Hag in the 2023-24 season but has since plateaued under Ruben Amorim, who prefers a different type of midfielder.

Mainoo's situation nearly led to a transfer during the recent summer window, though the England international ultimately remained at Old Trafford.

Regardless, the young midfielder is reportedly still pressing the Red Devils for a sale if his minutes in meaningful matches do not remarkably improve in the coming months.

What could Mainoo bring to Real Madrid?

Mainoo’s quality in ball distribution and ball-carrying would suit Alonso’s tactical philosophy at Madrid.

According to Fbref, the United midfielder ranks in the 94th percentile for tackles attempted per 90 in the last year among midfielders in European football, 88th percentile for completed take-ons and 96th percentile for carries into the penalty area.

The England international also never shies away from making a challenge, shown by his rank in the 71st percentile for tackles attempted, while he is notably placed in the 99th percentile for tackles in the attacking third, highlighting his importance in a high press.

While Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are back in training, setbacks involving that pair or other players in the same position could lead Los Blancos to pursue a Mainoo deal in the coming months.