Real Madrid confirm the re-signing of former Manchester United left-back Alvaro Carreras, whose contract length at the Bernabeu is revealed.

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of left-back Alvaro Fernandez (Carreras) from Benfica, as the Spaniard returns to the Bernabeu after five years away.

The former Manchester United man travelled to the Spanish capital over the weekend to seal his move back to Los Blancos, whom he first represented from 2017 to 2020.

Carreras failed to make the grade at the Bernabeu the first time around, though, and he left for Manchester United on a free transfer in 2020, quickly impressing in the Red Devils' youth ranks.

However, the defender was also unable to break into the first team at Old Trafford and was loaned out three times during his Man Utd spell, representing Preston North End, Granada and most recently Benfica.

The latter signed Carreras permanently for a little over £5m last summer, and he proved a competent replacement for Alejandro Grimaldo, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 68 matches for the club in all tournaments.

Carreras signs six-year Real deal as Bernabeu return confirmed

Carreras's exploits in Portugal caught Los Blancos' eye, although Manchester United were also tipped to give the 22-year-old a second chance in England, as the Red Devils inserted a buyback clause into his Benfica contract.

However, as Ruben Amorim sanctioned a move for Patrick Dorgu in January instead, Real Madrid found themselves in a one-horse race for Carreras, who has now officially rejoined Los Blancos on a six-year deal for a fee of €50m (£43.5m).

"Real Madrid C.F. and Sport Lisboa e Benfica have reached an agreement for the transfer of Alvaro Carreras, who will be under contract with our club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2031," a club statement read.

"The presentation of Alvaro Carreras will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, at 1 pm, at Real Madrid City. Previously, Real Madrid's club president, Florentino Perez, will welcome Carreras for the ceremony of the contract signing that will link the new player to the club for the next six seasons.

"After the presentation, Carreras will speak to the media in the press room at Real Madrid City."

Will Real Madrid make any more signings after Carreras?

Carreras is the fourth new face to touch down at the Bernabeu this summer, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Franco Mastantuono and Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid, who have now spent close to £140m this summer.

The 15-time European champions have been tipped to reinforce their defence further with the signing of Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, who has supposedly had his head turned by Los Blancos.

Konate is now in the last year of his Reds contract with no extension imminent, and it has been suggested that Liverpool could try to include the centre-back in a sensational swap deal for a Real Madrid attacker.

However, Los Blancos are instead banking on signing Konate on a free transfer next year, and their business for the summer is now thought to be complete with the arrival of Fernandez.