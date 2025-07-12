Real Madrid are reportedly set to welcome a new £43.3m signing to the Spanish capital today after Manchester United decide against activating an existing transfer option.

Benfica left-back Alvaro Fernandez (Carreras) will reportedly travel to the Spanish capital on Saturday as he prepares to complete his big-money move to Real Madrid.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 15-time European champions were on the verge of sealing a deal for the former Manchester United man, who previously turned out for Los Blancos between 2017 and 2020.

Carreras failed to make the grade at the Bernabeu initially, though, ultimately joining Manchester United on a free transfer five years ago; he did not make a single senior appearance for the Red Devils either, however.

Following loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and later Benfica, the left-back joined the latter on a permanent basis for just €6m (£5.2m) last summer and quickly blossomed at the Estadio da Luz.

Carreras had a tough act to follow - replacing Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo at Benfica - but the 22-year-old has produced the goods with five goals and six assists from 68 matches in all tournaments.

Carreras to travel to Madrid after Man Utd buyback decision

Carreras's progression in Portugal led to suggestions that Man United could trigger their buyback clause - reportedly set at around £25m - for their erstwhile youth product this summer.

However, the Red Devils ultimately decided against doing so, and according to Fabrizio Romano, Carreras can now be considered a new Real Madrid player.

The Spain Under-21 international has supposedly been given the green light to travel to Madrid on Saturday, and his medical with Xabi Alonso's side has been booked ahead of his arrival.

Los Blancos will reportedly pay €50m (£43.3m) in instalments to bring Carreras back to the club, thus earning Benfica a serious profit on a player who will become Real's fourth signing of the summer.

Carreras will follow Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono to the Bernabeu, and he is expected to be Real's final signing of the summer window.

The 22-year-old made two appearances for Benfica at this year's Club World Cup, but he was sent off in their second group game against Auckland City and was an unused substitute against Chelsea in the last 16.

Why did Man United not activate Carreras buyback clause?

While there are many areas of the Man United team that need addressing, the left-back position may be the only one that requires no more work this summer.

Ruben Amorim has reinforced his ranks in that area twice in 2025 already, bringing in Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in January before the recent arrival of 18-year-old prodigy Diego Leon.

Another 2007-born talent - Harry Amass - is also gearing up for a potential breakthrough season after making fleeting appearances last term, while Luke Shaw remains on the books as he attempts to banish his perpetual injury problems.

Tyrell Malacia may have no future at the club, but competition for left-back minutes at Man United is rife enough already, whereas Carreras could realistically expect to become Real's first choice straight away.