Real: Xabi Alonso eyes former Man United defender

Real Madrid are closing in on Alvaro Carreras, with Manchester United ready to cash in if the former Red Devil returns to Spain.

Under 43-year-old manager Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid are enjoying a positive Club World Cup campaign so far. Los Blancos have picked up three wins and one draw from their opening four matches, with a recent 1-0 victory over Juventus securing their place in the quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s successor will now lead his side into a quarter-final clash against Borussia Dortmund at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.



New signings settle in at Madrid

The club's summer reinforcements are already making their mark. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen have both featured in all four matches under Alonso, showing signs of quick adaptation to their new surroundings.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono — who represented River Plate at the tournament — will officially join Madrid on 14 August after celebrating his 18th birthday.

Real Madrid still active in the transfer market

Despite already boasting a strong squad, Real Madrid's summer business may not be over. According to journalist Jorge Picon, Los Blancos are still considering one final signing in the form of Spanish left-back Alvaro Carreras from Benfica.

"Real Madrid are not closing the door to new signings, but for now, Carreras is the only active target for this summer," Picon wrote on social media platform X. "Only a departure or an unexpected opportunity would change the situation, as the squad is considered competitive enough."

Reports of Madrid's interest in Carreras date back to May, when the Daily Mail revealed that talks were underway to bring the Spanish defender back to the Bernabeu. According to Relevo, Alonso himself played a key role in initiating the move.

Carreras, who has a contract with Benfica until summer 2029, scored four goals and provided five assists during the 2024-25 campaign, helping his side finish runners-up to Sporting CP in the Primeira Liga.

What does this mean for Manchester United?

Carreras' potential transfer to Real Madrid could also benefit Manchester United. The Manchester Evening News reported in May that United inserted a buy-back clause when the Spaniard left Old Trafford for £5m.

The clause allows United to re-sign Carreras for around £15m, significantly lower than his €50m (£42.5m) release clause, which applies to other clubs. In addition, the Red Devils are entitled to 20% of any future transfer fee exceeding the original £5m sale price.

