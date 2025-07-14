Liverpool reportedly plan to offer Real Madrid Ibrahima Konate plus £30.4m in a sensational part-exchange deal for one of their South American stars.

Liverpool are supposedly prepared to offer Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid in a sensational swap deal that would see Rodrygo move in the opposite direction.

France international defender Konate is now in the last 12 months of his contract with the Premier League champions, who have been struggling to agree an extension with his camp for some time.

As a result, there is a growing feeling that Konate will run down the final year of his deal before leaving on a free transfer and following the Trent Alexander-Arnold path to the Spanish capital.

Konate has allegedly already informed Los Blancos of his desire to join the club on a free transfer next summer, although Liverpool could alternatively look to sell him now in a bid to recoup some cash.

Real's interest in Konate comes at a time where Rodrygo's future is being called into question, and according to Defensa Central, Liverpool could try to use the Konate situation to their advantage.

Liverpool to offer Konate plus £30.4m for Rodrygo?

The report claims that the English champions are willing to offer Konate plus a sum of €35m (£30.4m) for Rodrygo, whom Real are thought to be open to offloading for the right price in the summer window.

Arsenal were originally thought to have been leading the charge for the Brazil international, but the Gunners are instead prioritising deals for Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, as well as Viktor Gyokeres.

Rodrygo's future therefore remains the topic of increasing uncertainty, although Liverpool are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation as they prepare for the potential departure of Luis Diaz.

The Colombian is thought to be one of Barcelona's chief alternatives to Nico Williams - alongside Manchester United's Marcus Rashford - and as is the case with Konate, no progress has been made in talks over an extension beyond 2027.

Rodrygo played just 92 minutes at the recent Club World Cup for Real Madrid, and he failed to make it off the bench in their 4-0 semi-final defeat to eventual runners-up Paris Saint-Germain.

Real Madrid to use Alexander-Arnold leverage in Konate talks?

At face value, Konate getting his dream move to Real Madrid and Rodrygo making his desired switch to the Premier League is a win for both parties, but such a blockbuster move will inevitably not be so simple.

The report adds that the £30.4m sum would not be enough for Real Madrid, and if Liverpool do make a formal part-exchange offer, Los Blancos are ready to request a higher cash fee alongside Konate.

Real Madrid are supposedly prepared to take a hardball stance on negotiations following the Alexander-Arnold dealing, where Liverpool refused to release him for the Club World Cup without a nominal fee.

Los Blancos ended up paying around £8.4m to sign the right-back in time for the tournament, and they now intend to emulate Liverpool's 'iron grip' with this particular transaction.