Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly told Real Madrid of his desire for a move to the Bernabeu in 2026.

The Reds are undergoing an overhaul of their defensive options during the summer transfer window as they look to retain their Premier League crown in 2025-26.

Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong have already arrived at Anfield, replacing the Real Madrid-departed Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There have been recent reports that Liverpool are willing to part ways with Konate this summer for a fee in the region of £50m.

Arne Slot's side are known admirers of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is set to leave Selhurst Park in the near future.

Liverpool man Konate informs Real Madrid of 2026 decision?

According to Sky Sports in Switzerland, Liverpool star Konate has made a major decision regarding his Anfield future ahead of the new term.

The report claims that the 26-year-old has informed Real Madrid of his wish to join the club during the summer window of 2026.

Konate has just a single year remaining on his Reds contract and will be able to switch to another club on a free transfer at the conclusion of 2025-26.

Rather emphatically, the Frenchman has 'made it clear' that he wants to depart from the ranks of the Premier League champions next year.

It is also understood that recent talks regarding a contract extension for Konate at Liverpool have stalled and look likely to peter out.

Konate to repeat Trent trick?

Real Madrid have a history of signing high-profile players on free transfers, such as Konate's former Liverpool teammate Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back's contract with the Reds expired in June, allowing Los Blancos to swoop in, however the Spanish giants paid £10m to secure the Englishman in time for the Club World Cup.

Despite playing for the best side in England currently, Konate is seemingly the latest star to be tempted in by the bright lights of the Bernabeu.