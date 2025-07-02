Liverpool are reportedly preparing to accept offers as little as £40m for defender Ibrahima Konate this summer.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to accept offers of £50m for defender Ibrahima Konate this summer.

The 26-year-old is part of an ever-changing backline at Anfield, where the Reds are aiming to secure the services of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

However, the England international supposedly has concerns over a switch to Merseyside, wanting assurances over game time ahead of next year's World Cup.

Konate struck a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool during 2024-25, helping Arne Slot's men lift the Premier League title.

Since making the high-profile transfer from RB Leipzig to the Reds in 2021, the Frenchman has appeared on 132 occasions, scoring five goals.

Liverpool willing to offload Konate this summer?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are considering the possibility of waving goodbye to Konate during this summer's transfer window.

With the 26-year-old's deal at Anfield expiring next summer, the Reds are worried that a Trent Alexander-Arnold-type situation could occur.

Desperate to avoid losing Konate for nothing in a year, Liverpool could be forced to sell the centre-back to a potential suitor.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are known to be keen on the France international and could take advantage of a free-transfer deal next summer.

It is also understood that French and European champions Paris Saint-Germain are considering a swoop for Konate in the near future.

Liverpool's changing backline

Van Dijk could be the only man standing from last season's preferred back four at Liverpool should Konate switch abroad.

The Reds have already said goodbye to the talents of Jarell Quansah, who has moved to Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent deal.

Slot's winning machine has a number of new components ahead of the new term, including Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.