How to watch Everton vs. Newcastle United: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Darren Plant | 26 Nov 2025 12:14 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 12:56

Everton and Newcastle United will be looking to build on their victories over the two Manchester clubs when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

David Moyes' Toffees defied an early red card to record a 1-0 win over Manchester United on Monday night, while Newcastle's last Premier League outing saw them beat Manchester City by a 2-1 scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the top-flight fixture on Merseyside.

What time does Everton vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Premier League encounter will get underway at 5:30pm (GMT) on Saturday evening.

Where is Everton vs. Newcastle United being played?

Newcastle will be making their first-ever visit to Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 52,769.

How to watch Everton vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Sky Sports customers will be able to watch the game on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Streaming

Alternatively, the game will be available on Sky Go and on the dedicated Sky Sports app. There is also the option to purchase one of Now TV's sports streaming passes.

Highlights

If you are unable to catch the game live, you can watch the highlights on Saturday night on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on BBC One. The highlight package should also be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports should show provide a game recap on their app, while the Sky Sports Premier League X account will post key moments of the contest.

What is at stake for Everton vs. Newcastle United?

Despite their impressive victories in the Premier League last time out, both Everton and Newcastle remain in the bottom half of the table.

Everton, in 11th position, sit just three points clear of 14th-placed Newcastle, and a two-goal win for the visitors would see them move ahead of their hosts.

The Toffees have accumulated an impressive 11 points from their first six league games at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, only losing to Tottenham Hotspur.

In sharp contrast, Newcastle are without an away triumph in this season's Premier League, recording three draws and three defeats.

With Newcastle sitting just four points clear of the relegation zone, it is imperative that they avoid another setback on their travels at this stage of the campaign.