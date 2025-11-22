Harvey Barnes scores twice as Newcastle United record a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday night's Premier League contest at St James' Park.

Harvey Barnes scored twice as Newcastle United recorded a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday night's Premier League contest at St James' Park.

Ruben Dias cancelled out Barnes's opener to leave the two teams all square, but a second for the Magpies attacker in the 70th minute proved to be enough to secure a valuable three points for Eddie Howe's side.

Newcastle remain 14th in the Premier League table, but they have now joined Everton on 15 points, while Man City have dropped to third, four points behind the leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Newcastle entered the November international break off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford, so there was pressure on Howe's side to bounce back in front of their own supporters.

Man City were aiming to regain second spot in the table from Chelsea and move closer to Arsenal, but this match was a reminder of how far away the Citizens are from the team that dominated the division not too long ago.

Make no mistake, this is not a peak Man City team - it is a team with an outstanding centre-forward and some excellent players, but in truth, the Citizens are well short of being a top side.

Newcastle have had a poor start to the Premier League campaign considering the talent in their squad, and a statement win was needed - that arrived in this contest.

It was a hugely entertaining match between two teams that wanted to attack, and after a goalless first period, three arrived in the second half - Newcastle's winner was so close to being disallowed for offside, but the Magpies had that little bit of luck to help them pick up a gigantic win.

NEWCASTLE VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Man City (63rd min, Newcastle 1-0 Man City)



What a finish from Harvey Barnes! ? pic.twitter.com/cO3Okhbh5G

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2025

Newcastle make the breakthrough in the 63rd minute of the match, and it is a wonderful goal from Barnes, who finds the bottom corner with an excellent finish following super work from Bruno Guimaraes.

Ruben Dias goal vs. Newcastle (68th min, Newcastle 1-1 Man City)



Rúben Dias with a quick reply for Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/wQro1yvuU0

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2025

Man City are not behind for long - the visitors level the scores in the 68th minute, as Dias's strike hits Fabian Schar before ending up in the back of the net. Newcastle have been unable to hold the lead here.

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Man City (70th min, Newcastle 2-1 Man City)



Harvey Barnes has done it AGAIN! ? pic.twitter.com/Wsf7E0XbPI

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2025

Oh my word! Newcastle are back ahead on home soil, and it is Barnes again, with the attacker converting from close range after the visitors had failed to deal with a cross into the penalty box; Guimaraes turns against the crossbar, and Barnes is on hand to convert, but Man City are not happy. Offside?

There is a long VAR check, and the goal is given!

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARVEY BARNES

Barnes was the difference between the two sides on Saturday, with the Newcastle attacker finding the back of the net on two occasions to hand his side a huge three points.

The Englishman's first goal was a sensational finish, while he showed anticipation to score the second.

Barnes also finished with a pass success rate of 89%, which is an excellent total for a winger, and he can be delighted with his performance against Pep Guardiola's side.

BEST STATS



7 - The first half of Newcastle v Man City saw 7 big chances (4 Newcastle, 3 Man City) and 2.59 xG (1.18 Newcastle, 1.41 Man City). It's the most big chances on record (from 10-11) and second-highest non-pen xG on record (from 12-13) in a goalless Premier League first half. How? pic.twitter.com/8xS3TtMdYI

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2025



2 - Harvey Barnes is the first Newcastle player to score twice in a Premier League game against Manchester City since Alan Shearer in November 2003, with tonight being their 40th meeting in the competition since Shearer's brace. Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/pj9HPMgNvv

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2025

NEWCASTLE VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 32%-68% Man City

Shots: Newcastle 9-17 Man City

Shots on target: Newcastle 5-4 Man City

Corners: Newcastle 5-9 Man City

Fouls: Newcastle 12-8 Man City

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams will now switch their attention to the Champions League; Man City's league-phase campaign continues at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, while Newcastle will head to Marseille on the same night.

Man City will then resume their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds United next Saturday, while Newcastle will head to Everton on the same afternoon.

No Data Analysis info