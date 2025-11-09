Keith Andrews's inspired Brentford completed an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Newcastle United at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fresh from their Champions League triumph in midweek, it was the Magpies that opened the scoring through Harvey Barnes, who fired low under Caoimhin Kelleher to net his first goal in 17 top-flight games.

However, Keith Andrews's Bees remained composed and grew into the contest, going toe to toe with the visitors for every duel, and they earned their due rewards when Kevin Schade headed an equaliser home early in the second half.

Brentford's club-record signing Dango Ouattara looked lively and frequently threatened Dan Burn, and though the forward was booked for simulation and denied a penalty around the hour mark, his hard work eventually paid dividends as he won a spot kick and caused the Newcastle defender to be sent off almost 15 minutes later.

The ever-reliable Igor Thiago stepped up and put the hosts ahead, sending substitute shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale the wrong way with a low finish into the bottom-right.

The Brentford number nine then followed that up with a sealer in the 95th minute, when Sven Botman failed to react quickly enough to a loose ball from a Malick Thiaw tackle - his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Brentford were tipped for relegation this season after losing Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and Yoane Wissa to Newcastle, but they have been characteristically tough to beat under Andrews so far and are on an impressive run of four victories from their five most recent games.

In terms of their playstyle, Michael Kayode may have been dropped to the turf for Barnes' opener, but the danger that he poses from long throws once again paid off at the other end for the equaliser, and the Bees' strength from long balls and set pieces is sure to be crucial going forward in a division that is more oriented than ever by set plays.

As for the Toon, they have been lacklustre in the Premier League despite their overall form across all competitions being strong, particularly in the Champions League, where they are in a good position for automatic entry into the round of 16.

Newcastle came into this weekend having triumphed in four of their five games prior, but they are now only two points above the relegation zone after winning just two of their last five top-flight contests, something that Eddie Howe will need to address urgently if the Magpies are to qualify for Europe in 2025-26.

BRENTFORD VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Harvey Barnes goal vs. Brentford (27th min, Brentford 0-1 Newcastle United)



Harvey Barnes gives Newcastle the lead at Brentford! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/erhJBfw2Yt

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

The Magpies cross low towards Nick Woltemade, and after the ball bounces back towards the penalty spot, Barnes turns expertly - leaving Kayode on the ground - and powers a left-footed strike underneath Kelleher.

Kevin Schade goal vs. Newcastle United (56th min, Brentford 1-1 Newcastle)



Kevin Schade gets the final touch off the long throw! ? pic.twitter.com/BdmHe30cZE

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Kayode delivers one of his now-famous long throws from deep on the right flank, and Botman's header takes the ball away from the fist of goalkeeper Nick Pope, giving Schade the chance to stoop down and nod home into an empty net.

In fairness to Newcastle, Botman appeared to be pushed just before jumping for the header, affecting his ability to clear the ball, but the goal stands!

61st min: Dango Ouattara (Brentford) yellow card



Dango Ouattara is booked for simulation ? pic.twitter.com/mrvgjyi17J

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

After a penalty check by VAR Paul Tierney, Ouattara is given a caution for simulation after going down in the box.

The forward dribbled past Burn and went to ground but ended up on the receiving end of punishment instead.

73rd min: Dan Burn (Newcastle United) red card

Ouattara goes down in the box once again but this time he is fouled and earns a penalty, seeing Newcastle reduced to 10 men by way of a second yellow card for Burn.

Igor Thiago goal vs. Newcastle United (78th min, Brentford 2-1 Newcastle)



Dan Burn is sent off for a challenge on Ouattara and Aaron Ramsdale replaces Nick Pope in goal for Newcastle... Igor Thiago scores the penalty to give Brentford the lead ✅ pic.twitter.com/71QnqrOduT

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

Ramsdale is substituted on for Pope, but Thiago remains composed to send the replacement goalkeeper the wrong way and slot home into the bottom-right corner!

Igor Thiago goal vs. Newcastle United (90+5 mins, Brentford 3-1 Newcastle)



Igor Thiago has done it again! ? pic.twitter.com/rXe7V9fzwq

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 9, 2025

The ball is played through towards Reiss Nelson on the counter, and though Thiaw manages to make a sliding challenge, he only serves to guide the ball into the path of Thiago, who catches Botman off guard and seals the game with a third!

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

The Brentford striker has been impressive in 2025-26, and his seventh and eighth goals of the Premier League season secured all three points for his side on Sunday.

Notably, the number nine remained sharp even in second-half stoppage time, when he accelerated onto a loose ball to notch from a first-time finish.

BRENTFORD VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 49%-51% Newcastle United

Shots: Brentford 15-5 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Brentford 7-1 Newcastle United

Corners: Brentford 6-2 Newcastle United

Fouls: Brentford 10-13 Newcastle United

BEST STATS



Brentford are the first side to score six Premier League home goals from throw-ins in a calendar year since Stoke City in 2008. Tony Pulis would be proud. ? pic.twitter.com/GFXAmTP3Xw

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2025



Igor Thiago's game by numbers vs. Newcastle: 43 touches 7 duels won 6 touches in opp. box 4 aerial duels won 3x possession won 3 shots 3 shots on target 2 goals At the double again. ⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/wN3qlnyUpE pic.twitter.com/l3MsUxn15B

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2025



Harvey Barnes has now scored 50 Premier League goals. ◎ 35 for Leicester ◉ 15 for Newcastle He’s the 141st player to reach that milestone. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W2HRtRgtCZ

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 9, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

After the international break, Brentford will travel to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex on November 22, while Newcastle will welcome Manchester City to St James' Park on the same day.



Anthony Nolan Written by

