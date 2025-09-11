Manchester United reportedly identify Nottingham Forest Elliot Anderson as a potential target for the January transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils made five new additions in the summer transfer window, although they failed to add to Ruben Amorim's midfield options.

Man United were linked with a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, but they were informed by the south coast club that the Cameroon international was not for sale.

They could renew their interest in Baleba in the January window, while they are also considering Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves as a possible target.

Man United identify Anderson as transfer target

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest's Anderson is another name that has been mentioned in Man United's search for midfield reinforcements.

The report claims that the Red Devils are growing interested in the 22-year-old, although it will be difficult to prise him away from the Tricky Trees.

Forest will be reluctant to sell Anderson halfway through the season, especially as they are in a strong negotiating position with the player under contract until the summer of 2029.

However, Man United are set to keep tabs on his situation following the recent change of manager at the City Ground.

The Red Devils will be ready to pounce if Anderson's squad status changes following the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, although the new boss will surely see the midfielder as an important part of his plans.

Anderson's rise and Man United's midfield plan

Anderson has enjoyed a significant rise since he joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35m deal last summer.

The midfielder made 37 Premier League appearances in his first season with the Tricky Trees, contributing two goals and six assists.

Anderson went on to play a key role in England's triumph at the Under-21 European Championship in June, before he recently forced his way into the senior setup.

England boss Thomas Tuchel started Anderson in the recent World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia, suggesting that he has a strong chance to make the squad for next year's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Man United are keen to sign a midfielder in the January window, and another one in next summer's transfer market.

While Anderson appears to be a target for the winter, it looks like it will be a difficult move to pull off, especially as Forest could feature in the Europa League knockout rounds if they perform in the league phase.