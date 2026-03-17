Barcelona transfer news: Norwegian gem emerges as Barca backup plan behind Rashford pursuit

By Axel Clody | 17 Mar 2026 09:35

Barcelona's left-wing position has been a hot topic in recent weeks. While Marcus Rashford remains the clear preference, the Catalan club are keeping an eye on other players — including a 21-year-old talent.

On loan at Camp Nou since the start of the season, Marcus Rashford has been in impressive form. With 10 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances, the 28-year-old Englishman has convinced the Barcelona board to pursue a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The sticking point is reaching an agreement with Manchester United, who have no plans for the forward but have no intention of letting him go cheaply — and will not drop their asking price below £26m.

With Barcelona reportedly exploring a new formula to seal the deal according to talkSPORT, a report from Portugal suggests the Catalan club are also looking elsewhere.

A Norwegian for Barcelona?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to O Jogo, relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Andreas Schjelderup is "on Barcelona's radar." The Benfica Norwegian made a particularly strong impression on the Catalans with his brace against Real Madrid in a 4-2 Champions League league phase victory.

More broadly, the 21-year-old left winger is enjoying a strong season with the Portuguese club, contributing seven goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

Transferred to Benfica in January 2023 for £7.7m (€9m), the eight-times-capped international has continued to develop under José Mourinho this season. So much so that the Lisbon club are keen to extend Schjelderup's contract, which currently runs until June 2028.

With Club Brugge and Juventus also monitoring the Norwegian, who is valued at £12m by Transfermarkt, Barcelona could miss out this summer — particularly if Benfica dig their heels in to keep him.

Rashford still the frontrunner on the left for Barcelona

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

With Marcus Rashford's summer arrival far from guaranteed, Barcelona have also identified Pedro Neto as an alternative to both the Englishman and Schjelderup. However, the Chelsea Portuguese international is valued at £51m by Transfermarkt, putting him well out of easy reach.

Rashford actually appears to be the most attainable option of the three, with his departure from Manchester United seemingly assured at £26m and United keen to sell.

But Barcelona, whose financial health remains fragile, are casting their net wider — perhaps to increase their leverage over the Red Devils in the Rashford negotiations.