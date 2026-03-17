“I had to sink or swim”: Man City legend explains why he turned down Chelsea transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 13:35 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 13:38

Kyle Walker has confirmed that Chelsea expressed an interest in his services before he completed a transfer from Tottenham Hotspur to Manchester City in 2017.

The right-back was 27 years old and entering the prime years of his career when he moved to the Etihad Stadium in a deal worth up to £50m, becoming the world’s most expensive defender at the time.

Walker identified by City manager Pep Guardiola as a key target following an impressive campaign with Spurs, who secured their highest top-flight finish since 1962-63.

The England international, who began his career at boyhood club Sheffield United, spent eight years at Tottenham and made a total of 229 appearances for the North Londoners, establishing himself as one of the strongest right-backs in the Premier League.

Walker was persuade to make the move to Man City following conversations with Guardiola about the club’s project, even though Spurs' London rivals Chelsea were also vying for his signature.

© Imago

Walker ‘couldn't have gone to Chelsea’ because of Spurs connection

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast about how his move to Man City came about Walker said: “I had a good season at Tottenham. I was playing in a back three/five with me and Danny Rose as the full-backs.

“I got a call one day from (Man City sporting director) Txiki [Begiristain] saying that they want to sign me. I wasn’t umming and ahhing, but I was sceptical because I was comfortable at Tottenham.

“To go there with Pep Guardiola, you’re thinking are you ready for this next step? I was 27, so it was now or never.”

Asked if other clubs came in for him, Walker said: "Chelsea [were also interested]... But I couldn't have gone there because of the Tottenham/Chelsea thing. So I wouldn't have gone there. The only option was Manchester City.

"I think Bayern [Munich] was kind of flirting with it a little, and I think Daniel [Levy] wanted to send me to Germany, because he didn't want to sell to a competitor.

"But as soon as I spoke with Pep and everything, and you know the project they're wanting; did I ever foresee we would achieve what we achieved? Completely not! But I knew it was the right time to make that jump, and I had to sink or swim.”

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Walker celebrated instant success at Man City before becoming club legend

Chelsea had Antonio Conte in charge in the summer of 2017, and after failing to sign Walker, they spent around £200m on seven new players, including full-back Davide Zappacosta.

Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Willy Caballero (signed from Man City) also arrived at Chelsea, who finished fifth in the Premier League, a year after winning the title.

As for Man City, Walker was one five first-team signings made by Guardiola along with Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Danilo, while Phil Foden emerged from the club’s academy.

In his debut campaign at the Etihad, Walker made 32 Premier League appearances for Man City, who became the first and only club to date to accumulate 100 points and win the title - finishing 30 points above Chelsea - while he also celebrated EFL Cup glory.

Walker went on to establish himself as a club legend at Man City, making 319 appearances across all competitions and winning 17 trophies including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League during a famous treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

The defender now plies his trade with Burnley, who he joined last summer from Man City, and recently announced his international retirement after earning 96 caps for England.