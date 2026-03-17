Leeds United 'joined' by Premier League rival in summer pursuit of Championship striker

By Carter White | 17 Mar 2026 13:31

Crystal Palace have reportedly joined Leeds United in the race for Derby County striker Patrick Agyemang.

Daniel Farke's side are supposedly preparing to spend a large amount on improving their forward options this summer.

The Elland Road club are currently being led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top end of the pitch, with the attacker struggling in 2026.

Since the turn of the calendar year, the England World Cup hopeful has netted just twice across all competitions.

Leeds' overall form has dropped off and they now sit just three points above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace join Leeds in Agyemang hunt?

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have new competition in the pursuit of Agyemang's services.

The report states that fellow Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are keen on securing the talents of the 25-year-old.

It is said that Jean-Philippe Mateta's future at Selhurst Park is uncertain following a failed January switch.

The France international was supposedly close to a permanent transfer to Italian giants AC Milan at the beginning of 2026.

Jorgen Strand Larsen arrived in South London from Wolverhampton Wanderers over the winter, adding to Oliver Glasner's forward options.

© Imago

Agyemang's American dream

Following his move from Charlotte FC in MLS, Agyemang has made an impressive start to life in English football.

The 25-year-old has netted 10 goals across 34 Championship appearances for Derby, also providing three assists along the way.

Agyemang will be hoping to make the United States squad for a home World Cup, starting in June.