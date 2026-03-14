Preview: Portsmouth vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 14 Mar 2026 11:13

Portsmouth play host to Derby County on Monday night looking for the win that they need to kick-start their bid to avoid relegation to League One.

At a time when Pompey are just above the bottom three, the Rams travel to Fratton Park struggling to remain in the top 10 of the Championship table.

Match preview

Either side of the turn of the year, Portsmouth put together a run of four wins, four draws and one defeat across a nine-match period in the Championship.

Heading into February, John Mousinho's side appeared to be moving clear of a relegation scrap, but a four-game winless streak has left Pompey in trouble.

Their defeats to Wrexham, Hull City and Swansea City all came by one-goal margins, while they conceded a 92nd-minute equaliser to draw at relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Although Portsmouth started the weekend in 19th place, the likes of Leicester City and Oxford are showing the kind of form that will concern Mousinho.

He will feel the same about Portsmouth's home form. Three successive defeats have been posted at Fratton Park, while just one goal has been netted across that triple-header.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Derby boast one of the best away records in the Championship, collecting 27 points from their 18 matches on their travels.

However, John Eustace's team have lost three games in a row on away territory, succumbing to Watford, Hull City and Millwall.

With Wrexham beating Swansea on Friday night, the Rams face a six-point gap to the final playoff spot with nine matches remaining.

While this game will not be viewed as a must-win, Eustace will be conscious of the fact that Derby have lost four of their most recent seven games.

Nevertheless, the only time that Derby have lost to Portsmouth in 12 matches played since 2008 was a League Cup tie in 2015.

Portsmouth Championship form:

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Derby County Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago

Conor Chaplin appears in line to start for Portsmouth having been introduced at half time versus Swansea last time out.

Madiodio Dia may drop out of the backline, with one of Conor Shaughnessy or Regan Poole taking his place providing that they pass a fitness test.

With Portsmouth's injury list of considerable length, that may prove to be the only two alterations.

Derby have been dealt a major injury blow with goalkeeper Josh Vickers being ruled out for at least a month, joining first-choice Jacob Widell Vetterstrom on the sidelines.

Richard O'Donnell is in line to deputise between the sticks, with that potentially being the only change to the first XI unless Bobby Clark returns in place of David Ozoh.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Swanson; Pack, Adams; Caballero, Brown, Chaplin; Bishop

Derby County possible starting lineup:

O'Donnell; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Murkin; Ozoh, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Agyemang

We say: Portsmouth 1-2 Derby County

After four consecutive matches where they have either lost close games or conceded late goals, Portsmouth's confidence appears to be increasingly fragile. With Derby forced to throw caution to the wind, we feel that the Rams will do enough for all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.