Preview: Derby County vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 19 Mar 2026 19:27 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 19:27

Both struggling to keep up with the playoff pace, Derby County host Birmingham City in a Championship clash at Pride Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Rams picked up a crucial win at Portsmouth last time out, whilst Blues shared the spoils with Sheffield United in the Second City.

Match preview

When John Eustace took charge of Derby County in February 2025, the Rams were embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of the Championship, with the 46-year-old since transforming his side into genuine playoff contenders.

The East Midlands outfit kept their top-six dreams alive on Monday night, when an eighth-minute goal from former Rovers star Sammie Szmodics secured a 1-0 win for the visitors versus Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Winning three of their most recent quartet of second-tier contests, Derby are currently occupying eighth spot in the Championship standings ahead of this weekend's match, three points behind the playoff picture.

Unusually, the Rams have picked up three fewer points at Pride Park than across away fixtures so far in 2025-26, although Eustace's troops have won three consecutive home matches recently, defeating Swansea City, Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

With 10-goal Carlton Morris yet to return to his early-season heights following a lengthy injury, American marksman Patrick Agyemang has stepped up to the attacking plate, with the 25-year-old linked to the likes of Leeds United and Crystal Palace ahead of the summer window.

© Imago

After a comfortable win over Queens Park Rangers last Wednesday night, Birmingham were unable to make it back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since early February during their clash with Sheffield United last time out.

The Second City contest was heading firmly in Blues' favour when Femi Seriki was sent off for a last-ditch foul and Marvin Ducksch fired home the resulting free kick in the 25th minute, however the Blades equalised through Patrick Bamford before holding on for a point.

Winning just three of their last 10 home fixtures (D6 L1), Chris Davies's side have passed up plenty of golden opportunities to be classed as a serious contender for the playoffs, with Birmingham now sitting seven points adrift of sixth-placed Southampton.

Two of Blues' next three matches come away from home, with Birmingham enjoying a mini revival on the road courtesy of wins over the likes of Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday, before falling to disheartening defeats at Millwall and Middlesbrough recently.

Due to the two club's respective stints in League One, Saturday afternoon will bring about the first clash between Derby and Birmingham at Pride Park since January 2022, when a last-minute Krystian Bielik bicycle kick salvaged a point for the Rams.

Derby County Championship form:

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Birmingham City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago

Derby remain without the services of first-choice goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom, who is struggling with a muscular injury.

The Rams are short of options at centre-back due to the absences of Danny Batth (muscle) and Sondre Langas (hamstring).

Birmingham will not have a fit left-back until after the international break, with Kai Wagner (thigh), Alex Cochrane (ankle) and Lee Buchanan (knee) all sidelined.

As a result, the versatile Ethan Laird is set to start on the left side of Blues' defence for a third straight fixture.

Despite being replaced at half time against Sheffield United, Jack Robinson should start alongside Christoph Klarer in defence at Pride Park.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

O'Donnell; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Murkin; Travis, Clark, Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Agyemang

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Klarer, Robinson, Laird; Solis, Paik, Vicente, Ducksch, Gray; Stansfield

We say: Derby County 1-1 Birmingham City

Looking for their fourth consecutive win at Pride Park, Derby should be confident of earning at least a point this weekend.

Birmingham know they cannot afford another poor away performance if they wish to realistically fight for the playoffs after the international break.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.