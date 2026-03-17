Leeds United transfer news: Whites to spend 'enormous' amount on Dominic Calver-Lewin upgrade

By Carter White | 17 Mar 2026 12:51

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to spend heavily during the summer transfer window for a new striker.

The Whites are currently relying on the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top end of the pitch, with the Englishman struggling last time out.

A 10-man Leeds managed a respectable share of the points at Crystal Palace, however the former Everton man missed a penalty kick at Selhurst Park.

Since the turn of the calendar year, Calvert-Lewin has netted just two goals, scoring only one from his last nine appearances.

The 29-year-old will be looking to bag his 11th Premier League strike of the campaign when Brentford visit Elland Road on the weekend.

© Imago / Imago

Leeds targeting Calvert-Lewin upgrade?

According to Football Insider, Leeds have drawn up some key plans ahead of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Daniel Farke's side want to make major improvements to their striking options.

It is understood that Derby County man Patrick Agyemang is of interest to the Premier League challengers.

On top of that, Leeds are supposedly keen on Kasper Hogh of Bodo/Glimt, who are currently tearing up the Champions League script.

It is stated that Leeds are willing to splurge an 'enormous' amount of money on signing a top-class forward this summer.

© Imago / Focus Images

Purple patch problems

Following Leeds' switch to a 3-5-2 formation near the end of 2025, Calvert-Lewin enjoyed a prolific purple patch in front of goal.

The 29-year-old netted eight strikes in seven Premier League appearances, including goals against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, there has always been an issue of consistency for Calvert-Lewin, who will be hoping to make England's World Cup squad in June.