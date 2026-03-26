Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'moving strongly' to sign Eredivisie assist king this summer

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 14:39

Leeds United are reportedly set to move strongly in the race for FC Utrecht defender Souffian Elkarouani this summer.

The Whites are in the midst of the final international break of the season following a goalless draw with Brentford last time out.

Daniel Farke's side were in desperate need of more creativity at Elland Road, failing to find the net against the Bees.

El Karouani could be the man to provide that in the summer, with Leeds linked to the star earlier in 2026.

The 25-year-old has contributed a staggering 16 assists in all competitions during 2025-26, including 10 in the Eredivisie.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds moving strongly for El Karouani signature?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via The Leeds Press, Farke's men are looking for reinforcements at left-back this summer.

The report states that Leeds are preparing to 'move strongly' in the hotly-contested pursuit of Utrecht's El Karouani.

It is believed that a number of other Premier League clubs are keen on securing the services of the 25-year-old.

On top of the English cohort, it is believed that Italian giants Roma possess an interest in the Moroccan.

With El Karouni's contract at Utrecht expiring over the summer, the 2026 capture of the left-back looks set to be a cost-effective one.

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Leeds' left-back situation

For the majority of the campaign, Leeds have operated with just the single recognised left-back in the form of Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Head coach Farke is keen to bolster his options in that position ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Leeds return to action after the March international break with an FA Cup quarter-final trip to West Ham United.