Preview: FC Utrecht vs Go Ahead Eagles - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 20 Mar 2026 12:13

Looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches this weekend, FC Utrecht welcome Go Ahead Eagles to Stadion Galgenwaard for an Eredivisie clash on Sunday afternoon.

Utreg picked up a comfortable away success at FC Twente last time out, while Kowet ruthlessly hit a relegation contender for six on home soil.

Match preview

Following a disheartening Europa League campaign in which they failed to win any of their eight League Phase contests, FC Utrecht are on a mission to qualify for the continental stage once again via Eredivisie placement.

Utreg stretched their impressive undefeated run in the top flight to six matches (W4 D2) last Sunday afternoon, when strikes from Artem Stepanov and Angel Alarcon sealed a 2-0 success at the base of fellow Europe hopefuls Twente.

After collecting a highly-commendable 14 points across their past six top-tier contests, Ron Jans's troops are sitting eighth in the Eredivisie standings ahead of this weekend's match, level on points with Sparta Rotterdam outside of the Conference League playoff spots.

Conceding just 12 goals in 13 league games at Stadion Galgenwaard during 2025-26, Utrecht boast the second-best home defensive record after Dutch giants Ajax (11), with Sunday's hosts beating AZ Alkmaar last time out at the venue.

Attracting admiration from across Europe with his performances this season, Souffian Elkarouani is a key creator for Utreg with 10 assists - only PSV Eindhoven's Joey Veerman (11) has managed more in the Eredivisie so far.

© Imago

Following a sobering 11-match winless run in the Eredivisie between November and the middle of February, Go Ahead Eagles have moved clear of the relegation conversation in recent weeks, claiming maximum points from three of their last four games.

Kowet's standout success of the trio arrived last weekend at De Adelaarhorst, where Danish midfielder Jakob Breum doubled his goal tally for the league term with a hat-trick during the 6-0 battering of strugglers NAC Breda.

Sealing three of their seven total league wins this season within the last month, Go Ahead Eagles are bang in form and have moved up to 12th spot in the Eredivisie table, just six points behind eighth-placed Utrecht in the playoff spot.

Earning maximum points from just two of 13 away league contests so far, only PEC Zwolle (1), Breda (1), FC Volendam (1) and Heracles (1) have enjoyed fewer successes on the road than Utreg to date.

Terrorising second-tier defences during the formative years of his professional career, Go Ahead's Mathis Suray has blossomed into an Eredivisie star this term, with the 24-year-old Belgian scoring 10 goals in 25 appearances.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

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Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Utrecht are without the services of Spanish winger Miguel Rodriguez, who is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign because of a knee injury.

The hosts are also short on options in the middle of the park, with Victor Jensen battling his own knee problems.

Linked with a move to the English Championship in the summer of 2024, Mike Eerdhuijzen has not featured since January due to a hip issue.

Joining Utrecht's Rodriguez in the stands for the rest of 2025-26, Go Ahead's Robbin Weijenberg suffered a serious knee injury in November.

A regular starter for Kowet in recent seasons, Gerrit Nauber has been limited to just 13 competitive appearances this term because of a leg problem.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Didden, Van der Hoorn, Vesterlund, El Karouani; Engwanda, Zechiel, Alarcon, De Wit, Cathline; Stepanov

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Adelgaard, Dirksen, Kramer, James; Edvardsen, Meulensteen, Breum; Slory, Suray, Sigurdarson

We say: FC Utrecht 1-0 Go Ahead Eagles

Aiming for their fourth consecutive clean sheet, Utrecht will be supremely confident of stretching their unbeaten run to seven Eredivisie matches this weekend.

Go Ahead were mightily impressive on home soil versus NAC Breda but could struggle at Stadion Galgenwaard on Sunday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.