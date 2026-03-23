Real Madrid eyeing spectacular move for in-demand wonderkid branded 'the new Erling Haaland'

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 11:39 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 11:44

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen centre-forward Artem Stepanov, with the 18-year-old drawing comparisons to Erling Haaland.

Stepanov represented Volyn Lutsk and Shakhtar Donetsk during his youth career before making the move to Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

The teenager has scored 22 goals and registered one assist in 26 appearances for Leverkusen Under-19s, while he has represented the German outfit's first team on two occasions, both of which came during the 2024-25 season.

Stepanov spent time on loan with FC Nuremberg in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, while he is currently on loan at Dutch outfit FC Utrecht.

© Imago

Real Madrid 'considering' summer move for Stepanov

The Ukraine Under-21s international has scored three times and registered one assist in nine appearances for his loan team since arriving in January.

Stepanov has now netted in his last two Eredivisie appearances against FC Twente and Go Ahead Eagles, and it is understood that his recent development has attracted the attention of a number of major European clubs.

According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on 'the new Haaland' and could move for him during this summer's transfer window.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Stepanov is a dominant striker when it comes to balls into the box, while his finishing ability has also been on full display early in his career.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid 'expecting battle' for Stepanov this summer

Real Madrid are said to be looking to 'get ahead of the competition', with the capital giants expecting a battle for his services at the end of the campaign.

Leverkusen only have Stepanov on a contract until the summer of 2027, so the Bundesliga outfit are not in a strong position when it comes to his future.

Kylian Mbappe has operated through the middle for Real Madrid since his arrival at the club, but there is space in the Los Blancos squad for a young forward to join.

Stepanov is making a huge impression in the early stages of his career, and it will surely not be too long until he secures a switch to a major European team.