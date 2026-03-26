Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'plot' move for Nottingham Forest flop ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 14:21

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Nottingham Forest flop James McAtee this summer.

The 23-year-old was hot property when he secured a £25m move to the City Ground from Manchester City last summer.

However, McAtee has been snubbed by four different managers at Forest in 2025-26, limiting him to just one Premier League start.

It was suggested that the former England Under-21 international could have moved away from the Tricky Trees in January.

However, such a switch never materialised, despite top-flight giants Chelsea supposedly being admirers of the player.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Leeds plotting move for Forest outcast McAtee?

According to Football Insider, McAtee could be heading towards a switch across Premier League battlelines during the off-season.

The report states that relegation-threatened Leeds are plotting an ambitious move to sign the 23-year-old.

As well as Daniel Farke's side, it is said that clubs in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga are keen on the talents of McAtee.

Just over the past 12 months, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen have both been linked to the Englishman.

It remains to be seen whether McAtee wants to try again in the Premier League or accept a new challenge overseas.

© Imago / IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

What is the best move for McAtee?

After a stuttering stint to date at Nottingham Forest, McAtee is searching for a place to showcase his undoubted ability on a regular basis.

A switch onto the continent could allow the 23-year-old to flex his technical quality more often than is afforded in the rough and tumble of the Premier League.

Favouring a combative midfield, Leeds head coach Farke could be the latest manager to essentially snub McAtee in English football.