Premier League Gameweek 31
Leeds
Mar 21, 2026 8.00pm
Elland Road
Brentford

Team News: Leeds vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Leeds vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Relegation-threatened Leeds United play host to European hopefuls Brentford at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS UNITED vs. BRENTFORD

 

LEEDS

Out: Gabriel Gudmundsson (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Leeds United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe