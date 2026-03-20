Team News: Leeds vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Mar 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 20:00

Relegation-threatened Leeds United play host to European hopefuls Brentford at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

LEEDS

Out: Gabriel Gudmundsson (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

BRENTFORD

Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago