Team News: Leeds vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Relegation-threatened Leeds United play host to European hopefuls Brentford at Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday night.
The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in December, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
LEEDS UNITED vs. BRENTFORD
LEEDS
Out: Gabriel Gudmundsson (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin
BRENTFORD
Out: Rico Henry (thigh), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: Mikkel Damsgaard (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago