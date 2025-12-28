Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Maresca eyes reunion as Blues emerge as 'surprising' contender for ex-Man City attacker

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 10:09

Chelsea have reportedly emerged as 'surprise' contenders for Nottingham Forest attacker James McAtee.

After winning the Under-21 European Championship as England captain in the summer, McAtee completed a £30m transfer to Nottingham Forest from Manchester City in August.

McAtee left the Citizens with the clear aim to play regular football, but he has been unable to fulfil that ambition during his short time with the Tricky Trees.

The 23-year-old may have started Forest's last three Europa League games, but he has started just one Premier League match since he made the move to the City Ground.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea considering McAtee move

As a result, Forest boss Sean Dyche is believed to be open to offloading the summer signing in the January transfer window.

Forest's stance has alerted a number of Premier League clubs, including Club World Cup winners Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are 'surprising' contenders for the attacking midfielder, with the Blues assessing potential options in the transfer market.

Chelsea Enzo Maresca is said to be an admirer of McAtee after working with him during his time at Man City.

Meanwhile, Leeds United are among four other Premier League clubs who are showing an interest in McAtee ahead of the new year.

Bournemouth, Fulham and Sunderland have all been credited with an interest, while Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig and Stuttgart could all offer McAtee the chance to move to Germany.

Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and Portuguese heavyweights Porto are also among the whole host of clubs keeping tabs on McAtee's uncertain situation in the lead-up to the January market.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Should Chelsea move for McAtee?

Given McAtee's struggles at Forest, it is surprising to see him emerge as a potential target for a club of Chelsea's stature.

The link seems less outlandish when Maresca's connection to the player is taken into account, but while the Chelsea boss may know McAtee well from his Man City days, it is difficult to see a scenario where the Blues make a real effort to sign him.

McAtee also needs to be getting regular minutes under his belt, and it would be even more difficult to achieve that at Chelsea.