Preview: Arsenal vs Aston Villa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 28 Dec 2025 09:49 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 09:55

Meeting for the second time in four weeks, Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Aston Villa will vie for three points at the Emirates on Tuesday evening.

Less than a month after Villa prevailed in Birmingham, the clubs reconvene, with the Gunners still holding top spot and their visitors enjoying an incredible success streak.

Match preview

Soon after being deposed by closest rivals Manchester City, Arsenal promptly returned to the Premier League summit on Saturday evening, with a gritty 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Responding to City's victory at Nottingham Forest, the Gunners went ahead through a fierce strike from Martin Odegaard, before benefiting from yet another own goal.

Though Brighton pulled one back, making for a nervy finish in North London, Mikel Arteta's men ground out their fifth straight win since falling to a stoppage-time defeat at Villa Park.

Arsenal have also won nine of their last 10 Premier League home games, including all of the last six, and the latter run represents their best success streak at the Emirates since 2022.

Sitting two points clear of their nearest challengers - and three above Aston Villa - the league leaders can ensure they finish 2025 in first place by extending that sequence on Tuesday.

However, including their recent defeat in the West Midlands, Arsenal have lost three of the last five meetings with Villa, picking up just four points in the process.

On the other hand, the hosts have won their final league game in four of the last five years, while Villa's record in year-ending fixtures is far less positive: just two wins from the last 13.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Nonetheless, Aston Villa will head south having taken four points from their last two trips to the Emirates, following a 2-0 win in April 2024 and a 2-2 draw at the start of this year.

The latter result required a second-half comeback, and Unai Emery's men have become specialists at retrieving lost causes of late: not only did Emiliano Buendia's last-gasp goal defeat Arsenal, but the surprise title contenders have also turned things around against several other opponents.

Last time out, super sub Ollie Watkins emerged from the bench to score twice at Stamford Bridge, as Emery responded to his team's limp first-half display by making a decisive triple change shortly after half time.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea, Villa have salvaged no fewer than 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season - more than anyone else.

Furthermore, winning eight consecutive top-flight matches represents their best run since 1910; across all competitions, an 11-game success streak ties a club record set in both 1897 and 1914.

Given they sat 18th and were winless after five matchdays, that is quite some revival; since then, the Villans have won more games (12) and more points (36) than any other Premier League side.

Now, Emery will return to the Emirates, where he has fared relatively well since leaving, knowing another victory would see Villa draw level on points with his old club.

Arsenal Premier League form:

D W L W W W

Arsenal form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Aston Villa Premier League form:

W W W W W W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

© Imago

Amid a packed festive schedule, Arteta is expected to make some changes on Tuesday - particularly after Declan Rice had to fill in at right-back against Brighton.

Arsenal were already without Jurrien Timber when Riccardo Calafiori sustained an injury in the warm-up, while fellow defenders Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White are also sidelined.

In that context, the return of influential centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes was much appreciated, but it remains to be seen if the Brazilian is now ready to start.

Hoping to be promoted from the bench, Eberechi Eze has recorded five goal involvements in four top-flight home games against Aston Villa; the England star has also scored in his team's final league fixture for each of the last three calendar years.

Meanwhile, Villa's match-winner against Chelsea has found the net four times in five Premier League appearances at the Emirates, so former Arsenal transfer target Watkins will surely beat ex-Gunner Donyell Malen to selection.

Emery must also make two enforced changes, as Matty Cash and Boubacar Kamara both triggered one-match bans after being booked at Stamford Bridge. Amadou Onana should replace the latter, while Lamare Bogarde might deputise for Cash at right-back.

The visitors are still missing defensive duo Tyrone Mings and Pau Torres, plus midfielder Ross Barkley; Ivory Coast forward Evann Guessand is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

We say: Arsenal 2-2 Aston Villa

Both sides have proven their resilience in recent weeks, often grinding out wins where other teams would fold. So, it could be another back-and-forth contest in North London.

But, after 11 straight wins, Aston Villa's incredible streak may finally end, with Arsenal so tough to beat on home turf. If it does end all square, the beneficiaries would be Man City.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.