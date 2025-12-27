Arsenal 2-1 Brighton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as own goal sends Gunners top

By Ben Knapton | 27 Dec 2025 16:56 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 17:07

​​​​​​Arsenal benefitted from an own goal for the fourth time in four matches as Mikel Arteta's men returned to the Premier League summit with a nervy 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates.

Under pressure to respond to Manchester City's 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest - which took the Sky Blues top of the rankings - the Gunners suffocated their visitors in the first half and deservedly drew first blood through Martin Odegaard.

The captain's first goal of the campaign was one of 15 shots the hosts had in the first 45, in which Brighton failed to fire a single attempt, although the Gunners' inability to add to their lead inevitably led to some apprehension among Arsenal fans.

The elusive second did arrive early in the second half through yet another own goal - this time from Georginio Rutter - but Fabian Hurzeler's resurgent side quickly reduced the deficit to one again through a Diego Gomez effort.

However, thanks to one outrageous David Raya save, Arsenal clung on for a priceless win to restore their one-point lead over Man City, while 12th-placed Brighton are three points adrift of seventh-placed Sunderland.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

An own goal, an unconvincing performance but a priceless three points - Arsenal's display today followed the Gunners' winter script to a tee.

Arteta's men knew their mission after City got the job done at the City Ground, and Arsenal came out a side possessed in the first half, when the only complaint from their performance was their lack of multiple goals.

Odegaard firing in a trademark left-footed strike from outside the box was a sight for sore eyes, but the hosts' lack of cutting edge otherwise oh so nearly came back to bite them, against a team whom they had beaten just three times in their previous eight Premier League home games.

Had it not been for a save of the season contender from Raya, Arsenal could have ended the day in second place, but the Spaniard reaffirmed his status as one of the planet's leading goalkeepers to bail his team out again.

Brighton can be proud of their second-half efforts after an appalling first half, but the winter curse continues to bedevil Hurzeler, who has now failed to win any of his 11 Premier League matches in December.

ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

14th min: Arsenal 1-0 Brighton (Martin Odegaard)

Better late than never - Odegaard is finally off the mark for the season!

It all comes from a poor Bart Verbruggen clearance, which Piero Hincapie intercepts, and Rice works the ball out to Bukayo Saka on the right.

The Englishman tees up Odegaard on the edge of the box, and the Scandinavian has all the time and space on the pitch to pick out the corner - dreadful from Brighton.

52nd min: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton (Georginio Rutter OG)

Arsenal have found their newest lethal goalscorer, and his name is own goal!

Rice whips in an inswinging corner to the near post, which Rutter is seemingly trying to flick behind, but the Brighton man inadvertently turns the ball into his own bottom corner.

64th min: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton (Diego Gomez)

No less than Brighton deserve at the start of this half!

Yasin Ayari's low strike through a sea of red and white shirts cannons off the far post and lands perfectly at the feet of Gomez, who rifles the rebound into the top corner to halve the deficit!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MARTIN ODEGAARD

Enjoying his finest display of an injury-disrupted season, Odegaard taught Brighton a valuable lesson about giving him time to line up a low strike on the edge of the penalty area, but his influence extended beyond just the opener.

The Norway international also created no fewer than five chances and won four of his five ground duels in North London - a true captain's performance on a day where the Gunners really needed one.

ARSENAL VS. BRIGHTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 53%-47% Brighton

Shots: Arsenal 24-8 Brighton

Shots on target: Arsenal 6-3 Brighton

Corners: Arsenal 7-2 Brighton

Fouls: Arsenal 7-13 Brighton

BEST STATS

2024 - Bukayo Saka has assisted a Premier League goal at the Emirates for the first time since 23 November 2024 against Nottingham Forest, ending a run of 14 home appearances without an assist. Surprising. pic.twitter.com/VnxKg65Za2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2025

4 - Four of Arsenal's last six goals have been opposition own goals, as many as across their previous 182 goals combined in all competitions. Blink. pic.twitter.com/Lim4xpRTYT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Arsenal close out 2025 with a revenge mission, as the Gunners welcome Unai Emery's Aston Villa to the Emirates on Tuesday night for a tantalising top-of-the-table clash.

Meanwhile, Brighton make a swift return to the capital on the same evening, facing West Ham United at the London Stadium.