Barcelona transfer news: Joan Laporta speaks out as Catalan giants prepare to lose wonderkid to European rival

By Matt Law | 26 Jan 2026 08:56 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 12:48

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has branded Dro Fernandez's imminent departure "unpleasant", as the teenager closes in on a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and he has featured on five occasions for Barcelona's first team during the 2025-26 campaign.

Laporta has said that the La Liga champions came to an agreement with Dro's agent over a contract which would be signed when he turned 18 earlier this month, but the attacker is instead nearing a switch to PSG.

“We will talk when everything is finalised. It’s been an unpleasant situation," Laporta told Catalunya Radio.

“We will be able to resolve this situation as planned, but it’s been a surprise because we had agreed on a new solution with Dro when he turned 18, and surprisingly, his agent told us that he couldn’t fulfil the agreement."

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona transfer news: Dro 'closing in' on PSG move

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Dro will undergo a medical with PSG on Monday ahead of penning a long-term contract with the French champions.

Romano claims that PSG are paying €8m (£6.9m) for the youngster, who made the move to Barcelona's academy in 2022, allegedly turning down Real Madrid in the process.

Dro, who has represented Spain at Under-18s level, has played four times in La Liga this season, featuring against Real Sociedad, Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid.

The attacker has also played in the Champions League this season, providing an assist in Barcelona's 6-1 success over Olympiacos on October 21.

© Imago

Dro's exit will be a huge blow for Barcelona

Dro was on the bench for Barcelona's first match of 2026 against Espanyol, before making the trip to Saudi Arabia with the first-team squad for the Spanish Super Cup.

However, Dro has been left out in recent weeks amid the speculation surrounding his future.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told AS earlier this month: "I will speak when this has already happened, now is not the time. As a coach, what we do is give confidence to the players. You try to believe in them so that they grow.

"I also know that there are people around him. I want to wait for this to be a thing of the past. If he decides to change clubs, then we will deal with it. Now is not the time.

"The situation today, everyone is here. If Dro is not closed, I am not going to answer this question. But we are in the world of football and sometimes things happen.

"You may not agree with what you do, but they are adults. There are people around them and it may incite them. But I don’t want to talk anymore, I think that’s enough."

Dro's departure is a major blow for Barcelona, as it is clear that the Catalan outfit had earmarked him as an important part of the club's future.