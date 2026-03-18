Preview: Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Mar 2026 22:32

The final Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday will see Paris Saint-Germain trying to either regain first place or increase their lead in the title race when they visit the Allianz Riviera to face Nice.

Last week, the southern French side held onto 15th place thanks to a 2-0 win at Angers, while Les Parisiens were idle, having lost their previous league fixture 3-1 at home to Monaco.

Match preview

It feels like forever, but Claude Puel was able to collect his second domestic victory in charge last Saturday, as Nice ended a six-game winless run in this competition.

That triumph could go a long way toward securing their status in the top flight next season, with this side currently eight points clear of Auxerre in the relegation playoffs.

On Saturday, they can claim consecutive league triumphs for the first time in 2026 and successive clean sheets for the first time all season.

Puel has yet to win a home match since returning to the club for a second stint as manager, with this team’s last league home win coming in October versus Lille (2-0).

Their previous two domestic triumphs in Nice came against sides currently in the top five, defeating Lille and Lyon last year by a combined margin of 5-2.

Le Gym have points in two of their previous three Ligue 1 meetings with PSG, earning a 1-1 draw in their last meeting against them at the Allianz Riviera.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

A week off from domestic action seems to have done Paris Saint-Germain a world of good, and it could prove to be a major boost in their quest to reclaim the Ligue 1 crown.

Luis Enrique’s men advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, ousting Chelsea 5-2 on aggregate, and they are still a point above Lens in the Ligue 1 table heading into this weekend, with a game in hand.

However, a defeat on Saturday would give them five in this competition, one more than they suffered in the previous two top-flight campaigns combined.

Meanwhile, they are in danger of losing consecutive league fixtures for the first time all year, conceding three goals to Monaco the last time out, as many as they allowed in their previous three top-flight affairs combined.

PSG have won their last three away matches across all competitions, while winning three of their four domestic games played outside the French capital in 2026.

This season, Les Parisiens have not dropped a single point away from home versus teams currently in the bottom half of the table and triumphed in two of their previous three visits to Nice.

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Nice form (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Due to a knee issue, Isak Jansson is questionable for Nice, while Kojo Peprah Oppong has a calf strain, Mohamed Ali-Cho has a foot injury, Mohamed Abdelmonem is out with a cruciate ligament tear and Moise Bombito will be doubtful because of a lower leg injury.

Melvin Bard and Elye Wahi scored in the second-half to give Lens the victory over Angers last week, with the Eintracht Frankfurt loanee now up to four in the campaign.

On Saturday, PSG will be without Achraf Hakimi through suspension, Fabian Ruiz is doubtful with a sore knee and Quentin Ndjantou is unlikely to return from a hamstring issue.

Bradley Barcola has scored in his last four competitive games, netting the only strike for his side in a losing effort versus Monaco.

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mendy, Clauss, Bah, Dante, Bard; Boudaoui, Sanson, Vanhoutte; Diop, Carlos

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Vitinha; Mayulu, Fernandez; Doue, Dembele, Barcola

We say: Nice 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

The defeat to Monaco seems to have served as a wake-up call for Enrique’s side, who have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of games, and we believe they will ride that momentum to another victory on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.