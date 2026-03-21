Saturday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 00:15

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include Paris Saint-Germain away to Nice and Auxerre's home fixture with Brest.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The first Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday will see Toulouse hosting Lorient at Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France.

Last weekend, Les Violets won a 4-3 thriller over Metz, putting them in 11th, three points below Lorient, who are ninth after defeating Lens 2-1.

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Lorient

Lorient do not look like the same team on the road as they do at home, and we can see them incurring a minor letdown after beating a top side last week.

> Click here to read our full preview for Toulouse vs. Lorient, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PsnewZ

In search of their first Ligue 1 home victory this year, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps for a date with Brest on Saturday.

The Burgundy club are currently 16th in the table following a 1-0 defeat at Marseille last week, while Stade Brestois sit 10th after a 2-0 loss to Monaco.

We say: Auxerre 1-0 Brest

AJA have been consistently making life difficult for the opposition, and we believe they will catch a break and pull out a much-needed triumph on Saturday in their quest to stave off relegation.

> Click here to read our full preview for Auxerre vs. Brest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

The final Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday will see Paris Saint-Germain trying to either regain first place or increase their lead in the title race when they visit the Allianz Riviera to face Nice.

Last week, the southern French side held onto 15th place thanks to a 2-0 win at Angers, while Les Parisiens were idle, having lost their previous league fixture 3-1 at home to Monaco.

We say: Nice 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain

The defeat to Monaco seems to have served as a wake-up call for Enrique’s side, who have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of games, and we believe they will ride that momentum to another victory on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nice vs. Paris Saint-Germain, including team news and predicted lineups