Toulouse vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Mar 2026 23:29

The first Ligue 1 fixture on Saturday will see Toulouse hosting Lorient at Stadium de Toulouse in the south of France.

Last weekend, Les Violets won a 4-3 thriller over Metz, putting them in 11th, three points below Lorient, who are ninth after defeating Lens 2-1.

Match preview

It took a lot of resilience, but in the end, Toulouse finally got back in the win column last week, netting the winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

That ended the six-match winless run for Carles Martinez’s side in this competition in what was just their third Ligue 1 triumph of 2026.

Two of those league victories occurred away from home, and on Saturday, this team can end a three-match domestic winless run at Stadium de Toulouse.

Their four goals scored on matchday 27 in Lorraine were as many as this side had managed in their previous seven top-flight affairs combined.

Toulouse boast a 100% record in the competition this year when netting multiple times, and have won their last four league games when doing so.

In their five Ligue 1 meetings this season against newly promoted clubs, Toulouse have yet to lose, claiming maximum points in three of those instances.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

For most of the campaign, Lorient have shown that they belong in the top tier, putting together a fine attacking display versus title contenders Lens.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men scored on two of their three targeted efforts against the defensively resolute Lens side, putting them six points below Monaco for a European place.

They will enter this matchday on a five-game unbeaten run domestically, conceding a goal or fewer on three of those occasions.

Much of their success this season has come at home, though, as the visitors, they have dropped points in their previous three league outings.

A victory on Saturday would give them three in the competition this season, equalling their entire output on the road from their previous top-flight campaign in 2023-24.

Les Merlus are unbeaten in their last three visits to Stadium de Toulouse across all competitions, though they have not won an away Ligue 1 contest against them since 2015 (3-2).

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse form (all competitions):

Lorient Ligue 1 form:

Lorient form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

A lower leg issue is likely to keep Abu Francis out of the Toulouse fold this weekend, while Charlie Cresswell has a sore hamstring while Frank Magri and Guillaume Restes are questionable with knee injuries.

At the same time Rafik Messali and Alex Dominguez could both miss out on this match as they are each dealing with ankle problems.

Yann Gboho had a brace last Sunday, while Aron Donnum and Mario Sauer also scored, with the latter netting the winner at the bitter end of that encounter.

Over at Lorient, Isaak Toure remains questionable with a knock, Igor Silva is dealing with adductor pain and Laurent Abergel has a sore ankle.

Also doubtful will be Pablo Pagis, who is recovering from a concussion, though Bandiougou Fadiga could return from a groin strain.

Bamba Dieng and Aiyegun Tosin both found the back of the net for them against Lens, with the Benin striker notching the winner in the second half.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Haug; Sidibe, Nicolaisen, McKenzie; Donnum, Vossah, Diop, Kamanzi; Gboho, Emersonn, Hidalgo

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Faye; Le Bris, Avom, Karim, Kouassi; Makengo, Sanusi; Dieng

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Lorient

Lorient do not look like the same team on the road as they do at home, and we can see them incurring a minor letdown after beating a top side last week.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.