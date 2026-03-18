Preview: Auxerre vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 18 Mar 2026 23:12

In search of their first Ligue 1 home victory this year, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps for a date with Brest on Saturday.

The Burgundy club are currently 16th in the table following a 1-0 defeat at Marseille last week, while Stade Brestois sit 10th after a 2-0 loss to Monaco.

Match preview

Another hard-fought game for Auxerre last week proved to be in vain as they remain without a win this month.

Christophe Pelissier’s men are a mere two points above Nantes with the latter in the final automatic relegation spot heading into matchday 27.

Auxerre remain the lowest-scoring team in Ligue 1 (19 goals), having failed to score in their four home contests so far this year.

Domestically, this season, AJA have a 100% home record when netting in the opening half, doing so on only two occasions thus far.

After 26 matchdays they have collected 19 points, 13 fewer than the previous top-flight campaign when they wound up 11th.

They have points in their last two Ligue 1 affairs versus Brest at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps, winning this exact fixture last season 3-0.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Last week, Stade Brestois saw their six-match unbeaten run in the league end with a dismal attacking display in the Principality.

Eric Roy’s men are now in danger of suffering successive away defeats in the top-flight for the first time in 2026.

While they have yet to lose domestically when scoring first this year, Brest have dropped points in two of their previous three away league games when doing so.

That defeat last week has them sitting seven points back of a European place next season with eight matches remaining.

This season, they are undefeated in four domestic games played against teams currently in the bottom three, collecting a clean sheet in three of those instances.

On Saturday, Les Pirates can win both of their league matches versus Auxerre in the same top-flight campaign for the first time this century.

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

We will not be seeing Nathan Buayi-Kiala in the Auxerre fold for the rest of the season due to a cruciate ligament tear, while Lasso Coulibaly and Gideon Mensah are both dealing with knocks.

Romain Faivre could reclaim his place in the starting 11 after returning from an ankle injury last week, Oussama El Azzouzi is questionable because of a hamstring strain and Lassine Sinayoko is eligible to return from his suspension.

As for Brest, Mama Balde and Bradley Locko remain doubtful as they are both dealing with muscle issues at the moment.

Ludovic Ajorque and Brendan Chardonnet will both be forced out of this contest for the Brittany club through suspension.

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Sierralta, Akpa; Danois, Owusu; Faivre, Loader, Oppegard; Sinayoko

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, S. Coulibaly, Diaz, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Ebimbe; Lascary

We say: Auxerre 1-0 Brest

AJA have been consistently making life difficult for the opposition, and we believe they will catch a break and pull out a much-needed triumph on Saturday in their quest to stave off relegation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.