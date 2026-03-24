PSG transfer news: Hakimi 'dreams of' Real Madrid return — but is a deal possible?

By Axel Clody | 24 Mar 2026 10:35

According to a Spanish journalist, Achraf Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid and would be prepared to push for a transfer to make it happen. But is a deal with PSG actually feasible?

This is the big story of Tuesday 24th March. According to Ramon Alvarez — a Spanish journalist working for Radio Marca and OkDiario, followed by Fabrizio Romano and boasting more than 300,000 followers on X, with a specialism in Real Madrid news — Hakimi wants to return to the Bernabeu and is willing to push for a move to get there. His information can be considered relatively reliable, or at least worthy of serious consideration.

It should be said that talk of a potential Hakimi return to Real Madrid has been circulating for some time. The Moroccan's agent made a surprise public statement last November, saying: "Real Madrid is his home, where he began in the youth teams."

PSG: Hakimi wants to return to Real Madrid

© Imago / PsnewZ

Hakimi was born in Madrid and came through the Real Madrid academy, where he also launched his professional career — though he made just 17 appearances for the first team. Could that be a source of regret for the 27-year-old? This transfer rumour would suggest so.

If the report is accurate, could a move from PSG to Real Madrid be completed in the next summer window or beyond? In his post, Ramon Alvarez also noted that Hakimi's contract with Paris until June 2029 significantly complicates any potential deal.

However, the Spanish journalist points out that relations between the two clubs have improved in recent times. But could that really stretch to PSG selling the world's best right-back to a direct Champions League rival? The French club have no incentive to do so — unless Hakimi explicitly requests to leave.

An impossible deal to seal?

© Imago

Should Hakimi push hard to leave the European champions and return to his boyhood club, PSG could eventually relent — but would hold all the cards in any negotiation with Real Madrid. The French club would be in a position to demand at least £70m, which is Hakimi's current Transfermarkt valuation.

That would represent a significant outlay even for Los Blancos — who have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer for that same position this summer.

PSG would also need to identify a worthy replacement at right-back before sanctioning any departure — no easy task in itself. For all these reasons, a Hakimi transfer from PSG to Real Madrid looks extremely difficult, if not near-impossible, in the current climate.