Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez's 'dream' revealed amid Real Madrid, PSG exit links

By Ben Knapton | 24 Mar 2026 07:37 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 07:37

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is purportedly 'dreaming' of signing for Real Madrid as speculation over his future continues to intensify.

The Argentina international has been unable to prevent the Blues from suffering a miserable four-game losing run across all competitions, most recently a humbling 3-0 defeat away to Everton in the Premier League.

Fernandez and his Chelsea teammates were also humiliated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and their hopes of qualifying for the 2025-26 tournament have diminished slightly amid their alarming run.

Liam Rosenior's men occupy sixth place in the Premier League table, but as they still have to face fifth-placed Liverpool - who are one point better off - their UCL fate is likely still in their own hands thanks to England's UEFA coefficient.

However, failure to return to Europe's top table could trigger a few high-profile exits, including that of Fernandez, who has been heavily linked with a switch to either Real Madrid or PSG.

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez 'dreaming' of Real Madrid transfer

© Imago

The former Benfica lynchpin recently doubled down on previous claims he made over his future, while also appearing to aim a dig at Rosenior's management style and criticising the board for Enzo Maresca's sacking.

Now, talkSPORT claim that Fernandez would welcome the opportunity to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, and the South American views the prospective transfer a 'dream' career move.

Los Blancos are still believed to be drawing up their list of midfield targets for the summer transfer window, though, and the 15-time European champions have not yet made initial contact over a move.

The same goes for reigning Champions League holders PSG, while 'genuine interest' from Al-Ittihad is unlikely to go anywhere, as Fernandez is currently not considering a stopover in Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, while the Argentina international would not outright reject interest from elsewhere should it arrive, he is not 'agitating' to leave the Blues at this moment in time.

What is Chelsea's stance on Enzo Fernandez exit?

© Imago / IPS

On Chelsea's end, the Blues supposedly have little fears over the 25-year-old's future, thanks to both his contract situation and the fact that he has not directly told the club he wants to seek pastures new.

Fernandez agreed a staggering eight-year contract upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2023, and having recently had a one-year extension option activated, the midfielder's terms do not run out until 2032.

Chelsea have also held preliminary talks with the 25-year-old over a fresh contract, but unsurprisingly, no breakthrough has been made while the Club World Cup winners toil on the field.

Nevertheless, the Blues are in no position to accept a lower fee than the then-British record £107m they paid for Fernandez in January 2023, since when he has contributed 28 goals and 29 assists in 161 appearances for the West London giants.