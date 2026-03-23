Enzo Fernandez opens up on Chelsea future plans amid Real Madrid transfer rumours

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Mar 2026 20:30

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed transfer speculation linking him with Real Madrid, but remains non-committal about his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine fuelled rumours following Chelsea’s heavy Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, when he responded “we will see” regarding his future, prompting links with both European giants.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in 2023 for around £106.8m, has made over 160 appearances for them, scoring 28 goals across all competitions.

The club's vice-captain is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032, placing the club in a strong negotiating position.

Enzo Fernandez addresses Real Madrid links

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea’s poor form - losing four consecutive matches in all competitions - has raised concerns, with manager Liam Rosenior coming under increasing pressure.

The Blues have managed just one win in their last six Premier League outings, putting their hopes of Champions League qualification at serious risk.

Fernandez has also appeared to take a subtle dig at the club’s hierarchy, BlueCo, following the departure of Enzo Maresca, suggesting the team previously had a clearer identity.

However, the midfielder has played down rumours of a move to Real Madrid, insisting there have been no discussions and that his focus remains on finishing the season strongly before reassessing his future after the upcoming World Cup.

"No, honestly, nothing, zero talks," said Fernandez, as quoted by Football London. "Now we're focused on Chelsea and what's left of the last few games this season and then we'll see after the World Cup."

What next for Chelsea and Fernandez?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Much could depend on Chelsea’s final league position, as missing out on Champions League football may force the club to consider selling key players.

The Blues are expected to demand a fee in excess of £100m if they decide to part ways with Fernandez, although Rosenior has publicly backed the player’s commitment to the club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are reportedly exploring contingency plans, with Elliot Anderson identified as a potential replacement, but could face competition from Manchester United.